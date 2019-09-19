WOLCOTT — A victory is nice. Against a budding rival, even better.
With a known caveat — well, Melissa Culver-Pekny hopes the next time there won’t be one.
Frontier’s boys cross-country team won Tuesday’s Tri-County Invitational, getting the upper hand on Benton Central by 20 points (23-43). Thus, the caveat: The Bison have multiple victories against the Falcons going back to last season, but margins of error were generally much closer, save for last year’s sectional.
Roughly halfway through Tuesday’s race around Tri-County’s school complex, Benton Central’s No. 2 runner dropped out because of dehydration, coaches later said. Frontier and Benton Central raced three days earlier at the Bisons’ Super Six meet, and the host won by a point. The Bison also beat Frontier by two points at the North White Invitational. So Culver-Pekny was reluctant to call it an out-and-out win.
“They’re so good for us,” the coach said of Benton Central. “I feel awful because BC’s second runner (dropped out). … It’s kind of a bittersweet win because we’d like to race a full BC team, honestly. But our kids put some awesome times on the board tonight — oh my gosh, so many PRs. For real.
“We ran way faster than we did Saturday when we raced tonight.”
North White placed third (88) and host Tri-County was fourth (112) in the seven-team field.
Benton Central’s Kale Kottkamp won the race in 17 minutes, 45 seconds, but was followed by a cast of Falcons. Thomas Tullius (18:22), Branden Simmons (18:26), Chase Harner (18:42) and Coby Ingersoll (18:51) all clocked in before the next Bison did, and fifth runner Nathan Fleury placed 10th — ninth in team scoring — in 19:16. Teammate Arthur Zarse was one place and 22 seconds behind.
“It was a good race,” Simmons said. “There were a few spots we could have made improvements, but overall I’m really proud of how the team did today.”
The cast all noted the budding rivalry as a positive.
“They’re the ones who have pretty much pushed us all year every time we face them,” Ingersoll said. “They’re the ones we look forward to running into. We love running with them; they push us. We push them.”
Added Harner, “I like the rivalry. We get to show everyone how fast we really are, and what we’re capable of.”
The programs will race each other at least twice more this year, including the Benton Central Sectional.
North White freshman Juan Mata Pecina led the Vikings, breaking into the top 10 at seventh (19:08), sixth for team standings. Leo Lucio (19:46) placed 13th overall — 12th in team points — and Dominick Hernandez was 16th overall (19:56).
“We had some hurting runners, but I’m still proud to see our boys placing third, second (out) of conference teams,” North White coach Ashley Culross said. “Juan shined … and I can’t wait to see what his future holds. Leo slid into our second top runner last night so that’s great to see the team push each other to their potential.”
Justin Kilmer (20:17) led the hosts with a top-20 placement of 18th (17 for team scoring). The tandem of Zach Gretencord (20:28) and Miguel Sainzpruja (20:33) were close behind.
Frontier’s Gutwein breaks through Bison stranglehold
Falcons junior Courtney Gutwein surged into fourth place during the 5,000-kilometer run to disrupt Benton Central’s perfect score, which it achieved Saturday during the Super-Six meet.
Gutwein broke into the top 5 early on, and maintained pace and distance throughout. She was six seconds ahead of Liza Cooley (22:00-22:06), owing it to a furious kick in the final two hundred meters. The junior was a minute, 18 seconds faster than her time within the same pack during Saturday’s race, but praised her team’s effort. The Falcons shaved the scoring from a 34-point deficit to a 29-point margin, and also improved times across the board.
“Everyone has been pushing,” she said. “They’d set a goal, and push to get to that goal. Every race, we kept getting closer and closer to the goal we were trying to get to. A lot of (the goal) was achieved today.”
Senior Emi Frier, who achieved a personal goal of her own, agreed.
“I felt that this was one of our better meets,” she said. “Not because of where we finished, but because we’ve been pushing each other as a team. That’s important.”
Frontier, which also placed Emma Blissett eighth (22:58) and Frier 12th (24:07, ninth in team scoring), recorded its third consecutive runner-up finish in a meet.
“How consistent we are is good, and I’m glad we’ve been competing against teams that are better than us,” Frier said. “That pushes us to want to be right behind that No. 1 team.”
Culver-Pekny praised Hannah Simmons, who in her second race back from an injury dropped three minutes off Saturday’s time. The coach also noted “everybody’s times are going in the correct direction” at this point in the season, which aids consistency.
“Hannah ran amazing today. … The girls raced well tonight, and Gutwein being able to place in the middle of that tough BC team — wow,” the coach added.
North White didn’t have a team score, but placed its three runners — Olivia Allen, Hannah Cosgray and Maria Grajales Rosas — in the top 25 of the field. Cosgray finished 10th (23:46), Allen 21st (25:43) and Grajales Rosas 25th (26:09).
“Hannah Cosgray has some exciting things coming her way,” Culross said. “Tri-County is always a great way to see how we’ll stack up for Midwest Conference in a couple of weeks. We know what we have to do to succeed for MWC and the tournament season, just got to put into action now.”
The Cavaliers placed fourth with 98 points. Erin Bahler placed 17th — 12th for scoring purposes — while Willa Wamsley and Bailey Metzinger were 18-19 in team scoring and 26-27 in placement.