All smiles.
Frontier walked away from its second cross-country meet at Monon Park with a load of hardware at the conclusion of the Midwest Conference cross-country meet Saturday.
Seven top-5 placements — four boys, three girls. Seven All-Midwest first-team honorees — four boys, three girls. Thirteen season personal-best times among 14 total runners. Two championship trophies going back back to Chalmers — the second in a row for the boys, and third straight for the girls.
“Their hard work paid off. The weather made a huge difference — it was so nice for running,” Frontier head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny said. “We talked all last week about making sure we were on our ‘A’ game and making sure we were going to start this postseason exactly where we wanted to be.”
The boys were four points off a perfect score, with 19 points. Senior Branden Simmons won the meet in 17 minutes, 46 seconds, with classmate Thomas Tullius 16 seconds behind him. Chase Harner (18:21) was fourth, Arthur Zarse (18:31) was fifth and Coby Ingersoll (18:55) was seventh as the five scorers. Nathan Fleury (19:26) was 12th and Nathan Phelps (19:59) was 16th.
“As a team I am extremely proud of my teammates for running as fast, if not faster, than their goals,” Simmons said. “We were determined to win and through hard work and many miles it paid off. And I hope we perform even better (at the sectional).”
Added Tullius, “The boys crushed their goal of winning conference and shaving down times in preparation for sectionals and regionals. We have room to improve, but we are approaching where we need to be at this time in the season.”
Frontier’s top five were interrupted by just two people — Dominick Hernandez and Juan Mata Pecina of North White. Hernandez placed third with a PR of 18:13 and an All-Midwest nod, while Mata Pecina was sixth in 18:50.
The Vikings placed second with 53 points. Jesus Mata Pecina (19:01) was ninth, Leo Lucio (19:55) placed 15th, Eli Stearns (20:24) was 20th and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas (23:04) was 30th.
“I feel like the weather outside was really great and it was a good day to run,” Hernandez said. “As the team goes there was nothing more I could have wanted; we all did great and went out and competed and got second.”
Tri-County placed third with 86 points. Three Cavaliers placed in the top 20, with Justin Kilmer’s 19:11 good for 10th and hundredths of a second better then South Newton’s Kyle Hall.
Miguel Sainz-Pruja (19:33) was 13th and Jams Dreblow (20:14) was 19th.
“As a team I think we performed well,” senior Zach Gretencord said. “We set a goal to beat North White and try to take second. … Although we did not beat them, we had every guy PR, with freshman James Dreblow setting a new PR by more than a minute.”
On the girls side, the Falcons went 1-2-3 behind Courtney Gutwein (21:44), Emma Blissett (22:33) and Campbell Pekny (23:19). Blissett placed third and Pekny was fifth, but neither North White nor South Newton had a full team. All three were named All-Midwest — as was the Vikings’ Hannah Cosgray, who placed fourth in 22:56.
Hannah Simmons (24:11) placed 12th but was bumped up to seventh in team scoring, and Emma Dold (17th, 24:33) rounded out the team scoring at 12th.
Emi Frier (18th, 24:48) and Alea Regan (20th, 25:02) were given team scoring placements of 12th and 14th.
“I think that as a team we accomplished one of our main goals,” Frier said. “Going into the race we all were focused and were thinking about the team rather than our individual selves. It was a great feeling knowing I ended my senior year with a conference three-peat. I’m so proud of how far my teammates have come.”
Tri-County scored 55 points, six behind North Newton.
Willa Wamsley (23:46) placed eighth— fifth for team scoring — while Erin Bahler (24:25) was 15th overall, ninth for team scoring. Becca Brooks (24:32) was right behind her, followed by Bailey Metzinger (24:49), Ashley Ford (28:53) and Grace Rodehan (31:46).
“Everyone really went out and tried their best, and from it we came out with a lot of PR’s from both teams,” Bahler said. “Personally it wasn’t my best race, and I expected more of myself, but things happen and it just gives me one more reason to show up next week at the sectional meet and give it my best. I am really proud of the team I am running with this year, and couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Twin Lakes finishes at low end during Hoosier Conference meet
The Indians girls placed sixth and the boys placed eighth at the Hoosier Conference meet on Saturday in Kokomo. West Lafayette swept both titles, with a perfect score on the boys side.
Twin Lakes’ girls scored 165 points, nine ahead of Lewis Cass. Senior Kaylan Howard placed 24th in 21:59 seconds and paved the way for a 46-second pack time. The pack time was 10 seconds between the second through fifth runners as Tess Lilly (33rd, 22:35) was followed by Gabi Lane (35th, 22:43), Maddie Scott (36th, 22:44) and Ariel Davis (37th, 22:45).
Kira Jansen placed 40th in 23:01 and Addison Ward placed 48th in 23:50.
The Indians’ boys team was two points behind Lewis Cass and one ahead of Tipton in scoring 190 points. Justin Scott placed in the top-20 (18th, 18:05) and John Peters was 26th in 18:50. The five-man pack time was 1:55.
Allen Miller (46th, 19:39), Michael Newman (48th, 19:46) and Sean Wood (52nd, 20:00) rounded out the top five. Bruce Ramirez (58th, 20:34) and Devan Snowberger (65th, 23:01) were the other runners.
Volleyball
Sectional matchups set
Twin Lakes drew a bye into the Frankfort Sectional semifinal on Sunday and will face the winner of the North Montgomery-Benton Central match Oct. 19 in Frankfort.
At the Tri-County Sectional, all three Midwest Conference teams are on the same side of the bracket, and two White County match-ups will play out between Oct. 17 and 19. North White and Frontier play at 7 p.m. Oct. 17; the winner faces sectional host Tri-County at 1 p.m. Oct. 19. That winner advances to the championship at 7 p.m.
South Newton 3, Frontier 2
A nearly impossible task was there. And it was almost pulled off.
Frontier battled back to take a 2-1 lead, and had a chance to score a huge conference and statewide upset, but the Rebels (22-6, 5-0 Midwest Conference) came away with a 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 25-21, 15-3 victory in Chalmers.
The Falcons (7-18, 2-4) celebrated Senior Night for Abbie Carter and Payten Hunt.
North White 3, Tri-County 0
The Vikings (13-8, 3-1 Midwest Conference) scored 38 kills and 17 aces in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-10 win against the Cavaliers (1-20, 0-5) on Monday in Wolcott.
Lynzi Heimlich had 14 kills, nine assists and six blocks to lead the way, while Marissa Benitez added 19 assists, seven aces and six digs. Emily Phelps contributed eight digs and six aces.
The Vikings went 1-1 at the Caston Invitational on Saturday, losing to LaVille and beating West Central. Heimlich had 22 kills, 10 blocks, 10 assists and three aces. Benitez collected 22 assists and three aces, and Phelps garnered 18 digs and five aces. Caitlyn Conn earned 35 digs and three aces.
Twin Lakes drops two matches at Hoosier Conference
The Indians lost to Rensselaer Central, 2-1, and Western, 2-0, at the Hoosier Conference tournament on Saturday in Kokomo.
Grace Fry collected five kills, while Ayanna Thompson added three kills, 16 assists. Five digs two aces and a block. Kadence Clay contributed three kills, five blocks and two aces.
Abbi Burns garnered 13 digs and two kills. Emma Novaski and Alaina Wolfe each added nine digs apiece.