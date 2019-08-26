MONON — Her hands immediately went to her ballcap-covered head, and her mouth dropped open.
Melissa Culver-Pekny looked toward the sky as the murmur around her grew and just said, “Two points.”
Her voice got louder, and more words came out. She then walked over to Benton Central cross-country coach Doug Arthur, shook his hand and the pair discussed Benton Central's boys win against Frontier at the North White Invitational — by two points.
“Holy cow. Yeah, it was close,” Culver-Pekny laughed. “Man, so close.”
The Bison scored 54 points, with race winner Kale Kottkamp (17 minutes, 52 seconds) and Jacob Parrish (18:26) placing top-3. That duo was able to offset Frontier's top-10 trio of Branden Simmons (fifth, 18:29), Thomas Tullius (sixth, 18:34) and Chase Harner (seventh, 18:37).
Benton Central's Ivan Daily placed 13th to give the Bison three inside the top 15, and they finished with all scoring runners inside the top 20. The Falcons (56 points) saw Coby Ingersoll place 15th in team scoring (19:16) and Nathan Fleury place 23rd (19:52) in team scoring. Each team had 18 points after the top three runners were scored, and Frontier led, 23-24, after the fourth runner. The Bison claimed it on the final runner, which was three spots apart.
“Our training — clearly we're not training hard enough,” Culver-Pekny said. “Don't get me wrong — we ran well today. Really well. Our leaders did their job. We've just got to work on the back end, to get them a little faster.”
The Falcons had a pack time of just under a minute and a half, and have two sophomores in their top five runners. Expectations are high, though, and their leaders admitted in-moment analysis played a part in perspective.
“It's just the little things — sticking with other people, not stepping in bad areas, getting side stitches, stuff like that,” Simmons said. “I'm very happy with the way we did today. Yes, I would have been happier if we'd won, but I am proud of how all the boys did.”
Added Tullius, “Same as Branden (said) — just the little things. And our determination (this year). Last year, we got second against BC, but (the margin) was more points.”
A female Falcons runner joked Simmons should have done better, which he replied to with a smirk. Simmons, Tullius and Harner were eight seconds apart in finishing 5-6-7.
“I'd like to see it come from everybody,” Simmons said, while Tullius quickly added; “So would I.”
“We're going to try to push everybody tostay closer as a pack, catch more people in the end,” Simmons added.
Culver-Pekny was impressed with how several freshmen did during the junior varsity race, and felt it could provide a competitive spark for the back of the lineup, from fifth to seventh. In the end, all three were pleased with the season-opener despite the final margin.
“Today was a pretty good day, team-wise and as individuals,” Tullius said.
North White placed a pair of boys in the top 15 and scored 134 points to best Twin Lakes by three a few days after besting the Indians in the season-opening dual. Dominick Hernandez was eighth (18:41), while Juan Mata Pecina placed 11th (18:56).
“I think I did pretty well,” Hernandez said. “Every one of us improved our times by a pretty good amount today and I am very impressed by Juan. That was tremendous, and it will just get better.”
Twin Lakes placed two inside the top 20, with Justin Scott at 10th (18:55) and John Peters at 19th (19:40). The Indians were spread out, but all inside the top 40. Tri-County was seventh with 203 points, placing its five scorers from 28 to 51.
Indians lead local girls teams
Facing a pair of Hoosier Conference opponents, Twin Lakes seemingly held its own by placing third Saturday. Benton Central (28), Rensselaer Central (33) and the Indians (66) combined to collect all but one spot of the top 15 runners.
Twin Lakes senior Kaylan Howard placed sixth (21:48), while teammates Tess Lilly placed 11th (22:15) and Kira Jansen placed 14th (23:01). Their pack time between Howard and classmate Gabi Lane was two minutes, 24 seconds. In terms of scoring purposes, all the Indians runners placed in the top 30.
“I’m super proud of Tess Lilly for stepping up and doing an amazing job of pushing herself,” Howard said. “Yesterday’s meet was a great meet to see how we placed compared to the other schools. Next time we know what we need to do to do better.”
Frontier placed fourth with 104 points, with every scorer among the top 30. Courtney Gutwein was 13th (22:53) and Emma Blissett was 16th (23:19).
'“I feel like it went pretty good for the first race, but I definitely feel we could have done better if we weren't all sick (or hurt),” Gutwein said. “It was a really good starting point of the season. I think a lot of our girls did better today than we did last season starting (out).”
Culver-Pekny noted they all made their time goals despite illness running through the team.
Tri-County's girls are also dealing with injury and illness, according to head coach Ryan Harrington. The Cavaliers placed fifth (166 points), led by Erin Bahler's (24:24) placing 24th overall, but 19th for team scoring purposes.
“Today definitely was a good start to the season,” Harrington said. “Both teams are right around where we expected them to be coming into today.”
Two of North White's three girls runners — Hannah Cosgray and Olivia Allen — placed in the top 25. Cosgray (23:44) was 19th, and Allen (24:15) was 23rd. The Vikings had only three runners. Maria Grajales Rosas placed 34th (25:53).
“I am super-pleased with how Saturday went,” North White head coach Ashley Culross said of the Vikings' collective performance in the varsity races. “All of the kids' times dropped from Wednesday, which is exactly what we were hoping for. We consider Saturday's times our basis to see how the rest of the season is going to go. It's looking really positive, I think.”