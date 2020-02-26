CHALMERS — Brief, sporadic moments.
A 7-0 run to pull ahead by four.
A pair of 3-pointers that whittled the deficit to eight points.
Finally, a four-point spurt, capped by a putback, that trimmed the deficit to under double digits.
Frontier had a handful of moments Tuesday night in a Midwest Conference game against North Newton. It’s just the Falcons had way more mistakes — turnovers, misses, and allowing wide-open layups — that led a 60-45 road victory which clinched third place outright for the Spartans (4-17, 3-2).
“I thought we finally did what we worked on all week,” North Newton coach Sam Zachery said. “In practice, we’re really unselfish when we work to move the ball and get the best shot possible. The past few games we’ve come out and haven’t done those little things. … Tonight, we did it. And when we did it, we got open layups.”
Frontier (3-18, 2-3) cut the deficit to 49-41 to open the fourth as Cameron Mickle drove in for a layup and Ethan Dwiggins tossed in a putback on the next possession.
Robbie Domonkos hit a 3-pointer for the visitors in response, and later Austin Goddard’s two free throws extended the lead to 11 again (54-43) to offset a putback from Frontier’s Arthur Zarse.
Zarse’s shot came with four minutes, 12 seconds left in the game, but Frontier didn’t score for another two-plus minutes. In that timeframe, the host missed two shots, but also committed two turnovers.
Those came on consecutive possessions and led to Spartans layups. Suddenly, a 54-43 lead was back to 15 (58-43).
“It has a way of doing that,” Frontier head coach Joe Smith said of things snowballing late, and throughout the game. “You can’t turn the ball over; you have to watch where you’re passing the ball.”
The Falcons led 13-9 on a 3-pointer from Mickle, part of a run that saw Luke Blissett and Coby Ingersoll also score. North Newton knotted the game at 13, but Mickle collected three pints on layup and foul shot for a 16-13 edge.
It was the last lead the home team held as the Spartans went on a 14-0 run, aided by four Falcons misses and that same amount of turnovers. A pair of MIckle 3s eventually cut the lead to 30-22, but never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Aside from the turnovers, Smith felt his team’s defense faltered.
“We struggle so bad keeping guys in front of us, staying in a stance and keeping the ball in front of us,” he said. “It just snowballs, and we have to understand those situations, that we can’t do that. We have to suck it up and keep guys in front of us, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Braden Merriman (16), Ehlinger (10) and Goddard (10) all scored in double figures. North Newton collected 12 steals and forced more than 20 turnovers.
Mickle scored 17, while Dwiggins and Justin Schroeder each garnered eight points.