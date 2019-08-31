CHALMERS — Certain college football programs give themselves the moniker DBU — Defensive Back University — for their secondary play.
For one night — in reality, maybe just a handful of minutes — Frontier earned the right to dub itself DBHS. The Falcons broke up seven second-half passes from North White quarterback Anthony White to preserve a 30-22 Midwest Conference victory.
“I’m proud of our defense. We gave up some stuff, but we made the plays when we needed to make them,” Frontier head coach Troy Burgess said. “I’m really proud of that. I’m proud of our whole defensive unit, our staff, coach (Derek) Dean did a nice job. Our kids did a great job of executing there when we needed to make plays.”
Frontier (2-0, 1-0) broke up four consecutive passes — with two from Kaleb Wagner — after the Vikings (0-2, 0-1) marched to the Falcons’ 35-yard line as the clock ran under three minutes in the third quarter.
Junior defensive back Corbin Capes broke up a pass early in the fourth, and then recovered a fumbled punt to give his team the ball with 9 minutes left. Frontier’s drive stalled and Ball began another march.
The drive reached Frontier’s 23, but lost seven yards between first-and-10 at the 23 and fourth-and-17 at the 30. Ball’s fourth-down toss into the end zone for Brayden Buschman was overthrown, and into double coverage.
The home team regained possession with 2 minutes, 37 seconds on the clock and rumbled for four first downs to end the game. North White went 0 for 6 on fourth-down conversions, with an interception and two passes broken up.
“I knew my team was in a position that needed (someone to make) plays, so I had to step up to the plate,” Capes said of his pass breakup and fumble recovery. “My team was getting on me, this one (pointed to teammate Treven Girard) was getting on me a lot and it made me mad. All respect to him, because he got me going, for sure.”
Said Girard, “I just said, ‘Keep your head up. Come on, we need this. Just need to keep going. We need a stop or we’re not going to pull it out.’”
Ball, however, did bring his team back from deficits multiple times. He commanded a 55-yard drive that took 2:33 off the clock and ended with him running in from 11 yards out for an 8-6 deficit. Ball was 2 for 4 for 25 yards and ran for 20.
Facing another deficit after Luke Bower ran back an interception for a 22-6 lead, Ball engineered a 63-yard drive that ended with him rushing in from 2 yards out for a 22-14 score. He also found Richie Spear for a 30-yard score with 6:22 left in the third that turned into the game’s final tally.
Ball threw for 266 yards and ran for 57 and hand a hand in all three Vikings scores. He also completed two 2-point conversions.
“He made some good plays, the receivers made some good plays and we were a little confused at times during (the third) quarter,” Burgess said.
Frontier countered with a successful rush game.
The Falcons collected 44 carries for 216 yards. Girard carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards, with a 40-yard touchdown breaking the scoreline midway through the opening frame.
Backfieldmate Atkinson ran 14 times for 88 yards, with his own third-quarter 40-yard touchdown pushing the home team’s lead to 30-14.
“We’re just going to keep working on the line, keep trying to make holes so we can run,” Girard said. “We’ve got a pretty good run game, and we’re doing good so far.”
The Falcons scored twice in a 51-second span late in the second stanza. Max Copas caught a 6-yard score from Brooks Sailors, and Luke Bower ran an interception back 45 yards for a 22-6 lead.
It looked like the hosts’ might roll; Burgess and company, however, wouldn’t breathe as easy until late.
“I’m proud of our kids. And I know North White is in the same boat as us — we don’t play a lot of guys,” Burgess said. “We’ve got guys going both ways, guys playing on special teams as well, and I’m just proud of the way they fought tonight.”