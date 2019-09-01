The Frontier cross-country program came away from Saturday’s 421 Invitational at West Central with a whole lot of hardware. The Falcons placed first on both the boys and girls side; the boys scored 44 points to beat Victory Christian Academy in the four-team race while the girls scored 33 and edged South Central by a point in the three-team girls competition.
Branden Simmons was runner-up in the boys race in 18 minutes, 39 seconds, three seconds off VCA’s Deakon Lee. Thomas Tullius earned fifth (18:48). Coby Ingersoll was 11th (19:34), Chase Harner placed 12th (19:39) and Nathan Fleury rounded out the scoring in 14th (19:56).
North White placed third with 70 points. The 1-2 combination of Dominick Hernandez and Juan Mata Pecina placed third and fourth, respectively, in 18:40 and 18:46. Hernandez was a second behind Simmons, and Pecina was two ahead of Tullius. Leo Lucio (19:25) placed ninth, with Eli Stearns (19th, 20:37) and Emmanuel Grajales Rojas (35th, 25:30) following.
The Falcons girls placed four inside the top 10, and won out when Alea Reagan came in five seconds behind South Central’s Kate Fine. For scoring purposes, Reagan placed 11th (16th overall) ¬– while South Central’s fifth runner, Holly Noverske, placed 13th. That was enough to turn a one-point deficit into a one-point win.
Reagan clocked 26:16.
In terms of team scoring, Emma Blissett was second (23:26), while Courtney Gutwein was third (24:15) and Campbell Pekny was eighth (25:21). Emi Frier placed ninth (25:54) in team scoring.
North White’s Hannah Cosgray placed third individually (23:35) to lead the Vikings’ three-girl crew. Olivia Allen placed sixth (24:34) and Maria Grajales Rojas was 13th (25:25).
Twin Lakes cross-country runs at Taylor Invitational
On Saturday at Taylor University, Kaylan Howard placed 25th (21:23) to lead the Indians girls to eighth place with 200 points. Pike won with 53 points.
On the boys side, Twin Lakes placed 14th with 367 points. Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran won with 25.
Justin Scott (18:17) and John Peters (19:00) both were under 20 minutes and placed 47th and 71st, respectively. Michael Newman (103, 20:25), Allen Miller (104, 20:23) and Sean Wood (113, 20:56) closed out the scoring; the Indians’ pack time was 2:39.
Following Howard on the girls side was Tess Lilly in 32nd (21:46). Gabi Lane (45, 22:30), Kira Jansen (50, 22:48) and Ariel Davis (56, 23:04) rounded out the team scoring.
The pack time was 1:41.
Girls Golf
Twin Lakes cards 402 at Broncho Invitational
The Indians placed 15th and were one stroke behind Kokomo on Saturday at the Lafayette Jefferson Broncho Invitational. Danielle D’Andrea rebounded from a 49 through her first nine holes with a 41 in the second half of her round, according to head coach Lacey Biczo.
Hadley Pell shot a 98, while Macie Rothrock (105) and Averie Brandt (109) were under 110. Chloie Roth shot a 116.
“We played well today. Very consistent,” Biczo said of the tournament at Battle Ground Golf Course. “Danielle did an amazing job battling back … Averie Brandt improved a lot, too.”
Boys Soccer
North White claims first win, also ties Rensselaer Central
On Saturday in Monon, North White scored a second-half goal for a draw against the visiting Bombers. Pedro Gomez and Iverson Rodas scored for North White (1-1-2).
Diego Maravilla and Samuel Montes each made five saves and allowed one goal.
On Friday, the Vikings trailed Morgan Township 1-0 early, but rallied for three goals and their first win of the season (3-1). Axcel Maravilla scored a hat trick, with assists from Kevin Garcia and Auner Ramirez.
Diego Maravilla made six saves.
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes fifth at Logansport
The Indians (5-4) rebounded from a first-round loss to place fifth at the Logansport Invitational. Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein went 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, winning five of five sets played.
Twin Lakes fell to Maconaquah, 4-1, then topped Lewis Cass, 5-0.
In the fifth-place match against Seeger, the Indians won all five eight-game pro sets. Twin Lakes dropped just six total games, with Reece Arthur winning 8-4 at No. 3 singles and Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard won, 8-2, at No. 2 doubles. Jadden Ousley, Ryan Nickerson and Bridwell/Gutwein all won, 8-0.
All five slots won in straight sets against the Kings.
Volleyball
County Class 1A teams hosted by Tri-County
Frontier and North White each went 2-2 at the Tri-County Invitational on Saturday in Wolcott. Full Cavaliers’ results were not available.
Frontier lost to Carroll and Caston; each loss was a three-set match. The Falcons (3-5) beat Tri-County and West Central.
The Vikings (3-2) swept West Central and beat North Newton in three sets. They lost to Carroll and South Newton. Lynzi Heimlich averaged 7.25 kills, 4 blocks and 5.75 assists on the day. Kinsey Westerhouse averaged 4.75 kills while Caitlyn Conn averaged 2.5 aces and assists and 13 digs, with a match-high 24.
Marissa Benitez averaged 4.5 assists, with 16 in a pair of matches, and Kali Raderstorf collected six aces and five digs against West Central.
Statistics for other teams were not available.