He got up, softly tossed the ball to the official and then clapped his hands.
Twin Lakes senior quarterback Danny Bennett did this twice on the Indians’ final drive Friday night, a trek which began with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left on the clock and ended with a pair of kneel downs as Twin Lakes salted away a 28-21 Senior Night victory against Hamilton Heights.
Bennett closed the contest with a toss and clap combination, adding a flying hip-bump that’s become the trend and a handful of high-fives and head slaps as the senior closed his final regular-season home game with a victory.
But he also reacted in similar fashion just a few minutes earlier, after he pushed the pile forward two yards on third-and-1 to gain what he believed was the biggest play of his senior season.
“We want to get that first down — everyone got the block and we got it,” he said. “I’m really proud of our team for getting that first down. That was our whole senior year summed up into one drive, I think.”
Bennett went straight up the middle, aided by the blocking of several classmates on the offensive line — Zach Keesling and Rowdy Unger being two of them.
“That was huge,” Unger said. “If that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will. Your quarterback out there, risking his tail for you like that, you love to see it.”
The Huskies, which previously beat the Indians 27-20 in Arcadia, were also assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to essentially end the contest.
“It meant everything,” Bennett said of the massive move for the final first down. “I was ready to go get it, and when we did, I was happy as I’ve ever been. It was one of the most exciting moments of my life.”
It also meant for once, Twin Lakes’ penchant for mistakes didn’t hurt the squad in the end. The Indians’ issues with turnovers — 10 on the season, a little over one per game — rose again Friday with three fumbles. Each obviously killed a drive, yet where the fumbles happened were also troubling. All three were in Huskies territory — at the 5-yard line, the 26-yard line and the 25-yard line.
“Luckily, throughout the season we’ve faced adversity with fumbles” Unger said. “Of course” sometimes they feel snakebitten, he added, “but it’s just football. You have to adjust and overcome. It’s how it is — we’ve all learned that over the years.”
Added Bennett, “We make mistakes, sure, but so does everyone else. Sometimes, mistakes happen and we have to go make up for it. I think we did tonight, and we won.”
Bennett did his part in making up for it with three scores — two touchdown passes and a 1-yard plunge — and the Indians defense did, as well. It never allowed a direct score off the fumbles, and helped maintain a lead throughout the contest.
Twin Lakes also held the Huskies at bay after the visiting team collected its last takeaway with five minutes remaining, forcing a 3-and-out via three incomplete passes and not a yard gained.
While it turned out positive this night, Twin Lakes knows playoff time is around the corner. Further mistakes have a penchant to end seasons.
“You try not to make a big deal about it, but at the same time, we have to cover the ball up,” Mannering said, “That’s something that has a been a problem all year, but hopefully won’t be an issue in the tournament.”