CHALMERS — Frontier defensive coordinator Derek Dean stood alone, away from the rest of his sideline.
His coaching career is seemingly in its infancy, and Dean might go on to do many things as a football coach. And no matters what happens down the line, one won't ever be able to convince him had the Frontier-North Newton game played out Friday night, the hosting Falcons would have lost.
It might be the same feeling for the rest of the coaching staff — head coach Troy Burgess and assistants Mason Burgess, Garrett Goodbar and Chris Parker. Friday night was homecoming, with a large crowd and an overflow and the anticipation of a lead up in the Midwest Conference standings.
“I think our best opportunity to win the football game would have been playing it (Friday night),” Troy Burgess said Saturday as he sat on a home team bench shortly after North Newton's 34-12 victory. “I thought we had some momentum, the kids were excited, we had a nice crowd — we had a lot of things in our favor last night.”
Dean and Mason Burgess consistently wondered aloud Saturday why their team couldn't stop Spartan running back Colin Wagner. Every coach on the Frontier (4-2, 2-1) sideline did it, but that pair was the most vocal regarding the Spartans senior. Wagner seemingly slipped around and through tackles, and consistenly found his way down the field.
He accrued five 20-plus yard runs, and a 34-yard traversing. Wagner ran for five touchdowns and 300 yards on 34 carries for North Newton (4-2, 3-0).
“He’s a very, very good player. Good young man, too, from what the coaching staff says,” coach Burgess said. “He wore us down — he’s not overly big, but he’s very strong, big legs. He’s a kid who lives in the weight room, and it showed today.”
North Newton head coach Scott Rouch smiled.
“When you’ve got a guy like Colin running, you don’t have to give him much,” Rouch said. “Hell, he breaks a lot of tackles — the kid can run. He’s got to be tired — you’ve got to be tired. That was a really good job.”
Wagner noted running tired wouldn't matter, either.
“That’s just how I’ve always played football, ever since Pop Warner,” he said. “Give me the ball, I won’t quit until the whistle blows. I’ll never stop.”
He was stopped, momentarily, by multiple lightning delays Friday night — and to an extent, the Frontier defense. Wagner scored twice Friday, but was at a 94-yard cap by the time the game was postponed.
The postponement came at the moment Frontier was set to tie the score on a 2-point conversion, and it seemingly derailed everything. The Falcons held Wagner to under 100 yards, scored on 2 of 5 drives — not great, but solid enough, according to coach Burgess — and played 'bend but don't break' on both sides of the ball.
“Coming back today was tough, but both teams had to do I,” coach Burgess said. “And they had to go home late, get up early, get on the bus and come back. I give North Newton a lot of credit. Their kids, their staff — they did a nice job of doing what they had to do to win the football game.”
The key was the beginning, he felt. North Newton broke up Brooks Sailors' 2-point conversion pass to open Saturday's continuation, then rode out the final 1 minute, 53 seconds of the second quarter passing on nine of 12 plays.
“In actuality, I think that did help because it put them back a little bit when the second half started,” Rouch said of calling the pass plays. “They still expected us to throw, and we started running the football like we wanted.”
North Newton went back to its run game to open the second half and Wagner ended the first drive with a 20-yard burst up the middle of the field for a 21-12 lead at the 10:01 mark of the third quarter. After forcing a punt, Wagner again ended a drive with a 20-plus-yard score — this time, 24 yards.
Frontier accumulated 183 yards total, with less than 60 on Saturday. According to Wagner, the tone was set on the restart's first play.
“We knew we had to stop them on the 2-point conversion; we knew that was going to be a big part of the game,” Wagner said. “If we stopped them, it would kill a lot of their drive.”
Atkinson and Treven Girard combined for 100 yards, with Atkinson earning 60 and one of the scores. Sailors threw for 63, and ran for 21 and a score. The Falcons have dropped two in a row after starting 4-0, but Burgess isn't too worried.
“All we can do is go back to work. Refocus,” the head coach said. “You have two choices in life with everything you do. You can quit, or you can get better. Right now, that’s where we are. I know these guys; I look for them to do the latter.”