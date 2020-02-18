Most of us end up having to hunt pressured birds sooner or later. Whether one hunts public land or small patches of private land with neighbors who like to over-call, there are undoubtedly misses or blown attempts on a bird or two. Or one gets in a chess match with a stubborn old bird that knows every trick in the book.
There are a handful of calls and sounds that can still trick these birds and hopefully put them in your lap. Now is the time to start practicing so you’ll be ready to put them to use this spring.
Snuff tube calls
I know a lot of turkey hunters who have never heard of this type of call, let alone used it. It is pretty easy to use compared to a mouth diaphragm, yet harder to get the right sound to come out. It takes practice to figure out how to sound like a turkey, although it is amazingly simple to get it to sound like a chicken.
A snuff tube call has a distinctly different pitch and tone. Coupled with the fact that only true die-hard or old-school turkey hunters know how to use them, this makes them ideal for pulling in a longbeard. The odds are high it may actually be the first time the gobbler being called has heard this type of call. It may just be the thing that ends his life.
The wingbone yelper
Want a call more rare — and more difficult to use — than a snuff tube? Here it is. The wingbone call, like the snuff tube, is one I would bet none of the birds in the flock have heard. Chances are, even if they have heard a snuff tube call before, they have not heard a wingbone call.
Originally made from the actual wing bone of a turkey, one can find them made from plastic nowadays. A little difficult in figuring out how to get the right sounds to come out at first, but just different enough to separate a sound from the army of calls birds have already heard.
The gobble
I know — “I’ve already read plenty about how using a gobble call.” How it’s not recommended, especially on public or shared hunting land, because it can fool an unethical hunter into shooting in any direction. That’s true, but I still believe there are times to use it.
The gobble does not draw a gobbler in looking for love. It draws one in in a fit of rage. By nature, hens march to a gobbler when he gobbles. We use hen calls to reverse the intent of nature. In many instances, we can.
He may not be desperate enough to find the hen trying to seduce him. But when he hears a competitor getting ready to get some, it may be what tips the odds.
After repeated attempts at calling a tom in with sultry hen talk, if he refuses, consider throwing out a gobble and see what he does.
Purring
This one call can bring a gobbler in running more so than any other. While a lot of hunters use a purr, I’m not sure many know how to use it for full effectiveness.
Most know to mix in some purrs with their yelps, but knowing the pivotal moment when a purr can change everything is important.
Sometimes when a gobbler (or group) is hung up out of range and won’t commit, the thing can send him/them over the edge is not constant cackling and yelping. Usually some light purrs are just enough to cause him to break.
Fighting purrs
A fighting purr is the sound toms make when they are, well, fighting. There are push-button yelper calls on the market designed specifically for this purpose, but a mouth call and a slate call, or a box call, or any combination of the three will work.
Make some aggressive, constant purring sounds with each call, alternating back and forth to simulate two toms duking it out. Sometimes, luring him with love calls won’t do the trick but a chance to assert his dominance might. If he isn’t the dominant bird, he may still come in to check out the fight and to see where he fits in the new pecking order.
Start out with tried and true calls and tactics this spring. But when the going gets tough and the birds start acting funky, try these to help tip the odds back iwn your favor a bit.