Coming off a pair of Midwest Conference championships, the Frontier cross-country program is bursting with numbers and talent.
Head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny has 30 high school runners and is able to do something that has never happened before — field full varsity and junior varsity teams on each side.
“In all honesty, the reason we have so many kids is that my kids have done a good job of recruiting their friends to be runners for our team,” Culver-Pekny said.
And despite the accolades — each squad had individuals advance to the semi-state meet and reach the regional meet as a team —staying healthy is at the top of her list of goals.
“We need to stay injury-free. I know a lot of coaches say that, but that’s for real with our team. We need to stay injury-free and keep people motivated,” Culver-Pekny added. “We are trying more team bonding, laughing more, sitting together at lunch and all-around communicating more than they have in the past.
To remain injury-free, the athletes are undergoing a new type of program.
“We are on a new stretching protocol that our athletic trainer Isaac Chang designed for our kids and has put in place,” Culver-Pekny said. “That is going really well, and our kids have been really receptive to that program.”
Boys semi-state qualifier Branden Simmons leads a half-dozen returnees on that side. He placed fifth at the Benton Central Sectional, top-30 at the Harrison Regional and 1117th at the New Prairie Semi-State meet. Fellow senior Coby Ingersoll, juniors Nate Fleury, Thomas Tullius and Arthur Zarse and sophomore Chase Harner are the rest of the core.
“Our top six runners … their leadership is huge,” Culver-Pekny said. “We have two seniors that have been running with the program since they were in seventh grade in Simmons and Ingersoll. Their experience is a huge strength.”
Sophomore Dalen Woods and freshmen Eli Mathew, Nathan Phelps and Sawyer Richter round out the Frontier boys team. Culver-Pekny expects all four to compete for the seventh spot.
The girls squad lost just one, but Division III Manchester University runner Myah Krintz is “a huge loss,” Culver-Pekny said. However, junior Courtney Gutwein placed 138th at the semi-state meet and helped guide the Falcons to a top-4 sectional placement and the regional meet.
Seniors Hannah Simmons and Emi Frier join Gutwein, as does sophomore Emma Blissett. Newcomers include freshmen Ellie Culver, Campbell Pekny and Alea Reagan.
“The girls team is really young. We have six new runners that are running for the first time ever,” Culver-Pekny said. “My junior and seniors are awesome leaders and keep the morale of the new runners up.”