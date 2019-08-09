WEST LAFAYETTE — Early improvement is what matters, and Lacey Bizco’s team showed it Thursday.
Playing its first nine-hole event of the season, Twin Lakes carded a 194 at the West Lafayette Invitational. The score, when extrapolated over an 18-hole round would equal a 388 — by far the Indians’ best score of the still-young season.
Twin Lakes previously shot a 407 and 423 during tournaments earlier this week.
“Overall, it’s an improvement,” Bizco said. “One-ninety-four on nine is much better than where we were.”
Thursday’s format was yet another untraditional one — not only did the team play together as a group, as it has before, but the four best scores from each hole were counted as the team score for that hole. That subtracted seven additional strokes from what was Twin Lakes’ top four scores — 45, 50, 52 and 54.
It allowed for moments like Hayley Bolinger’s bogeys on the par-3 fifth and seventh holes count toward the team score, or Hadley Pell’s par (five) leading the way on the No. 8 hole, where it seemed everyone struggled. And Macie Rothrock also shot par (four) on No. 3 to lead the way on that hole.
The Indians, as a group, parred five holes, and shot bogeys on 17 of them.
“I was extremely impressed with their chipping around the green,” Bizco said. “The majority of them needed the practice (Wednesday) and it really paid off. I couldn’t be more proud of the transformation in the short game.”
However, “putting was a different story,” she noted. Several double bogeys and many of the triple and quadruple bogeys were attributed to poor putting — and there were a handful of putts that came up just short of falling for the collective.
“It can take a couple holes to get used to new greens but we need to do a better job of adapting,” Bizco said. “I’m not worried, it will come.”
Danielle D’Andrea shot a 45, while Pell recovered on the final four holes to post a 50. Brandt drew a lot of praise from her coach for carding a 52; she had carded a 113 and 116 the first two tournaments.
“I’m so impressed with Averie; she really improved from two days ago,” Bizcvo said, drawing out “so” into an elongated sound. “Danielle did consistently well. Hadley struggled in the beginning but really came back.”
Rothrock shot a 54, and Bolinger carded a 59 in her first varsity tournament of the season.
Twin Lakes played at the Benton Central Invitational on Friday in Oxford. Results were unavailable as of press time. The Indians host the Twin Lakes Invitational at 2 p.m. today.