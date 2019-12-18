300dubclub: Frontier Falcons girls basketball makes history Tuesday

Chalmers — History can be hard to overcome, much less break through.
Fifty-two years of a girls basketball program, and less than 300 wins. Barely six a season. Coincidentally, six was all Frontier needed to reach the round, defining number of 300 as 2019-20 began.
There was an opportunity previously — two, in fact — to hit the mark.
Five days prior, the Falcons went into Wolcott and saw Tri-County sink nearly 50 percent of its 3-pointers and eliminate Frontier's first chance at the cherished mark. Frontier ran into a buzzsaw Saturday against Clinton Prairie, falling 62-32 in Chalmers.
None of it mattered Tuesday night as players milled about the school’s commons area, dining on pizza and dessert after finally, preciously, securing program win No. 300 by beating West Central, 55-38.
The win over the Trojans provided its own kismet, as one year prior West Central (1-10) blew out the Falcons by 45 points. Frontier (6-6) reached .500 again for the fifth time this season, which is the sign of a roller-coaster season.
However, it also points to a consistency or stability the program hasn’t had since at least the Class of 2020’s eighth-grade year. That year, the Falcons opened 4-1 and were 10-9 before collapsing to close 11-16.The program also reached 2-2 on Nov. 15, 2015 — the last time it was at .500 until earlier this season.
“It’s been on our minds since the beginning of the season,” senior guard Hannah Simmons said of the magic number, and its weight. “We don’t just want to improve this season. We want to improve Frontier basketball as a whole."
The Falcons have 11 seasons of double-digit wins. Most of them came in pockets: A two-year stretch under Bob Smock here, a two-year stretch under Cory Runkle there.
Runkle’s tenure apexed with a 39-4 two-year stretch. Chad Geheb oversaw a five-year period of double-digit wins — the most prolific in program history.
So pulling off five wins in a season a week into December, much less before Christmas, was an accomplishment unto itself. It also may have pushed expectations Thursday in Wolcott, as a rather large visiting section showed up with signage meant to celebrate 300 wins.
“I thought maybe we put too much pressure on the Tri-County game,” Marlatt said. “What’s that saying … ‘Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched?’
“We finally calmed down, and got back to what our goal was - to get six wins. It didn’t matter who it was going to come against.”
Added senior Emi Frier of the feelings after that game, “We just looked for our next opportunity, and we got a win on our home court. Which I think was really good for us.”
Frontier held a youth player appreciation night Tuesday while facing the Trojans, another conference foe. It included myriad girls wearing Frontier paraphernalia from their own teams, an extended run-out line during player introductions and a halftime knockout game in which the varsity helped rebound.
“Those little girls look up to us, and we want to create a good image of Frontier basketball so they can come in and keep building the program once we’re gone,” senior Abbie Carter said. “It was special for us because we had a big crowd, with the band and the cheerleaders and all the little girls. All of that just motivated us.”
It took a bit for the motivation to kick in, somewhat. Kyra Wilson’s free throws gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead, but it came almost five minutes into the opening quarter.
The run extended with a pair of 3-pointers from Carter and Frier, and the edge reached nine (14-5) when Emma Blissett sank a 3 a minute into the second quarter.
“When you come out to play, sure, some people come out nervous. But the fact that we stayed together and pulled through is the real ending takeaway,” Wilson said. “We were rusty for what (a few minutes) or something? But we got together, and got the win out of it. That’s all that matters.”
West Central closed within 18-13 with just under 4 minutes to play in the half, but went more than 3 minutes until it scored again. By that time the hosts led by nine again (24-15), and closed the half on a 5-0 run.
It ebbed and flowed the rest of the night, but the lead never dropped under 10 points from there. Frontier’s advantage ballooned to 24 points (55-31) on a Blissett jumper, part of an extended 17-3 fourth-frame surge.
Blissett netted 15, while Frier and Wilson each added 12. Carter and Lauren LaOrange put in six apiece, and Courtney Gutwein chipped in a pair of layups.
“We were fortunate enough that we had people that went in and did the right thing at the right time to put us in that situation,” Marlatt said of the consistent surges. “They stuck to the plan. They put a lot of trust in me, and I put a lot of trust in them.”
‘Frontier Basketball’ is emblazoned on the front of their t-shirts. Frontier is black, while basketball is red — with the final three letters, ‘ALL,’ a mix of red and black to symbolize the team, the family it represents. On the back, in red, is ‘#300club.’
The celebration lasted that night. Marlatt noted his team hit the film room Wednesday in an effort to continue to get better. One game remains before the holidays. Nine contests in January lead into the postseason.
“We’re clearly not finished here. We want to continue to be strong, continue to stay together,” Wilson said. “We hope the five seniors have shown an example of what winning looks like, what staying together and being a team looks like.”
As for what to do now, the consensus is to set a new goal, or goals.
What might those be? Try to win conference? Focus on competing for a sectional title?
How about a simple one to start?
Laughed Simmons, “Let’s go for 301.”