Unlike big game hunting, for the most part hunting small game offers participants the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company in a less restrictive atmosphere — and to converse, laugh, and just generally cut up and have a good time. Dove hunting is no different and is now here, with the season opening Sunday.
Dove season is always long awaited for me and my family and friends. We look forward to it each year and begin talking about months in advance. Each time we do, laughter usually ensues as stories of hunts past flow and rekindle fond and funny memories, like the year one of my buddies tried making a one-handed shot by swinging around at a passing bird while he was sitting in a lawn chair.
This guy isn’t petite. He missed the bird as the aluminum frame of the lawn buckled under him as he turned, crimping itself snugly around his buttocks. The image of him standing up with the chair firmly pressed around his midsection is one I will never forget. There was the time we were hunting a tomato field and as I went to retrieve a downed bird, I slipped on a rotten tomato, went head over heels, and landed on my back and keister. I’ll never forget how I smelled the rest of that day.
Memories such as these, while humorous, are part of what keeps us coming back for more.
Dove hunting in general is enjoyable, even without the occasional mishaps like the ones mentioned above. Whenever possible, I always try to bring at least one or two new people on a dove hunt so they can see how enjoyable it can be. Sure, I have had plenty of dove hunts that weren’t that fun and that caused me to do a lot of walking for few, if any, birds. But it is those hunts that make you appreciate the better ones. And if you have the right company it can always be at least somewhat fun.
Honestly, one of my favorite reasons for hunting doves is because I can take a few people and we can just sit and talk. Sounds crazy, but I like it. I believe you may think you know someone, but don’t really get to know a person until you’ve hunted with him or her.
It is perfect for introducing youngsters to hunting. The weather is warm, there are generally myriad birds in the area, which provides opportunities for a lot of shooting, and kids can talk and move a bit when the action is slow. Also, it does not take a huge gun to bring down a dove — kids can get by just fine with a .410 or .20 gauge shotgun.
There is nothing technical about dove hunting, either. Other than safety and courtesy, you won’t have to confuse youngsters or newcomers with all sorts of rules and lingo. When taking newcomers or youngsters, be aware that when gunning doves they are required to swing their gun when lining up on incoming birds. Make certain someone is right there as a spotter — even if it means setting your gun down to focus on them — to aid them in when and where it is safe to shoot.
I am very thankful for the many friendships I have been blessed with made through hunting, Most of them were made through small game hunting, especially doves and rabbits.
Many I see on a regular basis now, while I may see others only during dove season. Nonetheless, when we get together, we simply pick up where we left off.
I am glad that dove season is back. The times spent with my son, brother-in-law and friends has been a long time coming.