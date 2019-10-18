When it comes to taking pictures, perhaps some of the people who take the most are those of us who enjoy the outdoors. A quick look on Facebook or any other social media site may confirm this. With that, how many times have we uttered the words to our family and friends — “Man, I don’t have any pictures of that deer?” More often than we would like to admit. With today’s smart phones, we likely don’t say it quite as often. We shouldn’t, since nearly every one of us is attached to our phones.
Before there were smart phones, I favored the digital SLR cameras over the smaller, more compact digital cameras that fit into a pocket. For the utmost in clarity and long-range magnification, there is simply no better option. The smaller, pocket-sized cameras have come a long way and some have pretty impressive zoom capabilities. I still prefer a larger digital SLR camera for certain situations. The only drawback is they can be cumbersome to carry, or take up a lot of room. I have a small hunting pack, for instance. Once I place my digital SLR inside, there is little room for anything else.
But the real point of this story is — considering the vast majority of us now carry smart phones, the most viable (and affordable) option is likely always on us anyway, tucked away in our pocket.
With numbers of megapixels comparable to some decent digital SLR cameras and clarity that is suitable, smart phones are a viable source for outdoor photograph needs.
If you are a professional photographer, or in some cases a writer, then sure, a higher-end camera with detachable lenses is a necessity. If you are like the other 99 percent of outdoorsmen, your smart phone is all you need.
The one drawback to most smartphones comes in terms of zoom. I have not seen a smart phone that can zoom nearly enough. For the typical “hero” shot of a person hoisting a trophy-sized bass or game animal, they are fine. If, however, you intend to photograph deer in the distance, toting a camera may be the only option. For most shots at animals at reasonable distances, a smartphone’s camera zooms in enough.
For most purposes and users, a smart phone takes more than adequate pictures. It also happens to nearly always be with us, making an excuse of not having our camera with us almost laughable. It also eliminates another reason many of us don’t take enough pictures; we simply don’t want the hassle of having another item to lug around or fish out of a backpack when the need arises.
If you don’t have a camera at the ready, by the time you dig it out of your pack the opportunity is lost.
Rather than proclaiming you do not have enough pictures at your next friendly gathering, start whipping out your phone and relying on it to help rid yourself of this plight.