WEST LAFAYETTE — Running back King Doerue picked up his first Big Ten weekly honors, being named the conference's Freshman of the Week after his performance against Nebraska last Saturday.
Doerue amassed 102 all-purpose yards against the Huskers, finishing with 71 yards rushing on 15 carries and 31 yards receiving on five catches. He scored on a 3-yard pass in the second quarter and on a 7-yard rush in the fourth.
He is the fourth Boilermaker to be recognized with weekly honors this season, joining Elijah Sindelar (Offensive after Vanderbilt), Jack Plummer (Offensive after Maryland) and David Bell (Freshman after Maryland and Iowa).