LAFAYETTE — The defense should always be there.
It’s the early-season message Kent Adams sold his Twin Lakes basketball team in a 48-hour period after Monday’s loss to Harrison. The players adhered to it Thursday night in a 49-38 victory against Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central in a consolation semifinal of the Franciscan Health Care Holiday Classic at Lafayette Jefferson.
Twin Lakes (2-1) held the Bison (1-3) to single-digit scoring across three quarters and 29 percent shooting from the field (12 for 41) to help offset a night where a handful of layups and jumpers in the paint rimmed in and out.
The Indians also forced 18 turnovers, with 13 via steal. Twin Lakes pilfered 11 steals among its 15 turnovers forced against Harrison and averages 15 thefts per game in its three contests.
“I think what really made the difference was our defensive intensity,” senior Brayden Houser said. “We got steals; we got into a rhythm on offense because of our defense.
“We talked before the game about intensity … our defensive intensity leads to everything. If we’re playing well on defense, we’re going to play well on offense.”
A Clayton Bridwell steal led to the Indians taking the lead for good at 8-7 in the midst of a 6-0 run in the first quarter, and a Gage Businger steal gave way to a Brayden Houser layup at the buzzer to close the third frame with a 40-29 advantage.
Benton Central thinned the gap to 42-36 in the fourth, then 44-38 on a putback with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in the game. But a Noah Johnson steal led to Bridwell connecting on 1-of-2 foul shots and half a minute on the clock.
Bridwell added two more free throws after a Johnson rebound to widen the gap back to double digits, and the Bison missed multiple attempts to come closer.
“I think after the last game, it was just recoup,” Houser said. “Try and come together and play much, much better and I think we did that. Build from here. We really played well together.”
Bridwell finished with six steals, while Businger and Houser collected two apiece. Nine players had at least one steal apiece, eight put up at least one shot and seven contributed one rebound or more.
A layered statistical output was something Adams expressed joy in. All 11 played for the third game this season, with seven garnering double-digit minutes and seven scoring Thursday. Twin Lakes returned six players and added a handful from a junior varsity team that went 21-1 last season.
“I hope so. That’s kind of the idea,” Adams said of rotating the entire roster in as part of a press defense and a motion offense. “It is hard with 11 guys. … Tonight, everybody stepped in and contributed, I thought, in a nice way.
“It takes a special type of team to create understanding, and we’ve got some guys like Dayton Minthorn and Jadden Ousley who are maybe not the heroes, but the unsung heroes. The glue for what we’re doing here.”
Houser led the way with 13 points on 60 percent shooting (6 for 10) and Bridwell contributed 11, hitting 6-of-8 free throws. He added six rebounds to his steals, and Houser chipped in four rebounds, three assists and the steals.
“I thought Brayden Houser came back after a sub-par game (Monday) and contributed more than just scoring,” Adams said. “He was a leader out there on the court with our defense and our offense.”
Kahari Jackson added nine points and two assists, and Noah Johnston accumulated seven points and eight rebounds.
“There were spurts … Kahari Jackson had a couple nice little there runs by himself, and he’s capable. (Johnston) goes after the ball, doesn’t just wait for it to come to him.
“Our depth helped us quite a bit tonight.”