CHALMERS — Brooks Sailors fell to his knees, and pounded the field.
Not again. Not now.
Sailors and his Frontier teammates were lining up to go for a 2-point conversion after scoring a touchdown with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the second quarter. Then, the whistles blew — and a lightning delay was called.
It was the second such delay Friday night in Frontier’s Midwest Conference game with North Newton, and it came at 10:15 p.m. Cries of anguish called out from the Falcons sideline — the home team was within a conversion of tying the contest against the Spartans at 14, and lightning had rolled through the clouds since the game’s restart around 9:40 p.m.
Head coach Troy Burgess animatedly called out “You have to be kidding me,” and “Every time we get momentum, it happens” in the moment, and later admitted to frustration with the situation’s entirety.
“The officials are trying to do what they’re supposed to do for safety issues,” he said after the postponement was announced. “My frustration probably stemmed from the first layover.”
Roughly 20-25 minutes after the second delay, Burgess — who serves as Frontier’s athletic director as well, North Newton Athletic Director Michael Atwood and the officials conferred, and a decision was made to postpone the contest until noon today. The game will restart where it left off.
“I’ve had to do this before at other places. We’ve had to wait out long delays, and I’ve also been where I’ve had to come back the next day,” Burgess said. “It’s the team that can stay focused is typically the team that wins this kind of game. Can we keep our focus — go home tonight, get rest, hydrate, do what we’re supposed to do?”
The game’s first lightning delay was whistled for around 7:45 p.m., with 6:32 remaining in the opening quarter and Frontier (4-1, 2-0 MC) leading 6-0. It came at the behest of the crew, though the strikes were slightly more than 50 miles away and intermittently rolled through the sky for most of the initial duration’s nearly two-hour stead. While Burgess noted safety of the players and patrons was of utmost importance, he wasn’t necessarily pleased with the first delay.
“Had we went ahead and played through that first stoppage — that lightning was 55 miles away from us,” Burgess said. “During practice throughout the week, we watch an app on our phone that says if (lightning is) within 10 miles, we get off the field. We cancel it.
“That (first strike that led to the delay was) 50-something miles away. It’s common sense at some point. But those officials were doing what they were supposed to do.”
Caleb Atkinson gave Frontier its 6-0 lead on a 41-yard touchdown run, and then added a 1-yard plunge to pull within 14-12 before the second delay. North Newton (3-2, 2-0) used a Colin Wagner 3-yard burst to even the game and went ahead by one on Elijah Duranleau’s extra-point kick.
Wagner added a 23-yard run with 7:21 left in the second. Another Duranleau kick put the hosts’ deficit at eight points before Frontier responded with a 66-yard, five-and-a-half- minute march.
“At the end of the day, everyone is going to err on the safety of the kids. And they should. That’s what this is all about. The fans and the kids.”
It wasn’t the only contest in White County to be suspended. North White’s contest against Caston in Monon was shelved until 6 p.m. tonight, with the Vikings leading the Comets, 6-0, in the second quarter.
Both Frontier and North White celebrated homecoming — and the weather and subsequent delays put a damper on the ceremonies. In Chalmers, a decision was eventually made to move the coronation indoors, and the crowning of the king and queen were done in the school’s common area.
Within minutes of the ceremony ending, the four male candidates — all football players — were whisked back to the locker room as a buzz went around the school: The game was to restart in a short time.
The teams were able to get through nearly the rest of the first half before more lightning strikes, this time within a closer 20-plus mile radius, were spotted.