RENSSELAER — The Indianapolis Colts will bring its Fan Fest event to Rensselaer on Wednesday, June 3.
It will be held at the Jasper County Courthouse square in downtown Rensselaer for a period of two hours. Last year, a similar Fan Fest ran from 5-7 p.m. in Bedford, Indiana, in late May.
Event organizers will visit Rensselaer on March 16 to see if the courthouse square is a viable site for the activities the Colts plan to bring for the event. A stage will be erected around the square and a bounce house might be placed on the courthouse lawn, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson told the county commissioners on Monday.
Jasper County Commissioner Kendall Culp said he has no problem with a bounce house on the lawn, but doesn’t want to see food vendor trailers and heavy equipment placed on the lawn.
“We want a little say-so of what’s going to be on the grounds,” said Culp, who was invited to visit with Colts officials on March 16.
Past events included a musical talent, kids games, food trucks and autograph sessions with two or three Colts players.
The commissioners gave their permission to use the courthouse square. If the Colts feel uncomfortable using the square, they also expressed interest in Potawotomi Park near the Iroquois River, Williamson said.
“A good place to hold it would be at the fairgrounds,” he added.
The county sheriff’s office and Rensselaer Police Department have been asked to provide traffic control. Plans include closing off the three streets that surround the square but not U.S. 231 or Washington Street.
Between 1,000-2,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is expected to draw fans from surrounding counties as well as Jasper County.