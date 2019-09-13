Five hundred fifty-two miles separate Carroll High School and U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
For Vikings rookie Brandon Dillon, the journey from Cougars standout to NFL player took lessons he learned from his days on the family farm outside of Flora.
Dillon, an undrafted rookie free agent, earned a spot as the team’s fourth tight end behind Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith, Jr. and Tyler Conklin a couple of weeks ago.
“The thing that has helped me the most being from Carroll County is learning the value of hard work. Coming from small town Indiana the mantra is to put your head down and work hard. That’s something I got from my parents and Carroll at a young age,” the 2015 Carroll graduate said. “I’ve tried to carry that on to Marian University and now the Vikings.
“That’s one of the best traits to have because no one is going to hand you anything.”
Dillon had a standout career at small NAIA school Marian in Indianapolis, earned first-team All-Mid State Football Association honors as a junior and senior. The undrafted free agent was a key cog as the Knights to a national title as a freshman in 2015 with a 12-2 mark. The team went 40-7 during his tenure.
“It was a pretty crazy experience (making the 53-man roster) and something I imagined when I was a little kid. I kept developing at Marian and kept working hard to trust the process. It was nice to see all the hard work pay off for that moment,” Dillon said. “Now that I’ve played in an NFL game, I’m trying to get into my comfort zone and have confidence in myself.
“I just think my story shows that it doesn’t matter where you go to school, high school or college, that if you are good enough to play the NFL will find you. Coming from a small school I’ve had a chip on my shoulder and have tried to make a name for myself.”
Aug. 31 is known as Cut Day in the NFL as teams reduce rosters from 90 to 53 players. Dillon explained the day was nerve-racking.
“I honestly didn’t know I made the team, even up to the last minute,” he said. “In the NFL, getting a call on cut day is a bad sign and means you haven’t made it. A couple of my friends got the call and I was waiting all day.
“I didn’t know what to do as the morning went on, so I went to the facility to hang out and then practice. At practice there were only 53 guys there so that’s when I figured it out,” the tight end admitted. “The first three people I saw in the locker room after I made it were fellow tight ends and they were all super happy for me and gave me big hugs.”
Dillon’s parents, Bill and Angie, along with girlfriend Angelica McKibben, made the trek to Minneapolis last weekend to help Brandon get an apartment and settle in.
“When we got to his apartment there was only an air mattress. That’s it,” Bill said. “We helped him pick out furniture before he was sequestered with the team Saturday night. We set up the apartment the entire night and Sunday morning.”
The call her son would play Sunday came mid-morning, just hours before kickoff.
“His girlfriend got a text Sunday morning that he was dressing, and we couldn’t believe it. Bill wasn’t even going to come up, but he wanted to see his apartment. It’s a good thing he went up,” Angie added. “He kept his jersey after Sunday’s game and asked us to have it framed so he can hang it on the wall with his Marian jersey in his bachelor pad.”
Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had high praise for his new tight end.
“He’s big, he’s fast. He catches the ball. He’s getting better at his blocking. I think he’s a guy that has potential into developing into a pretty good player,” Zimmer said in a press conference.
Marian coach Mark Henninger told the Twin Cities Press all 32 NFL teams stopped by campus last season.
“The Vikings spent all day watching film and watching practice, talking to him, talking to our strength staff, our training staff,” Henninger said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic.
“There’s no question I think he was an underdog, but from the things we saw from Brandon in his time here, it doesn’t surprise me. You don’t come to Marian to be an NFL player. If you’re coming here and that’s your end goal, then you’re making a mistake. However, we tell our players that if you work and do the right things and you develop and you do good enough, they’ll find you here.”
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin gave Dillon the nickname the “Marian Flash” during the preseason.
“Thankfully, that’s been my only nickname. It’s a fun nickname, so I was happy with it. Kirk started that whole thing and joked with me about coming from a small high school and Marian,” Dillon said. “Everyone in the NFL is really good and our tight end room is really deep. It’s a great group of guys and they have been super welcoming since the first day with the Vikings.”
Dillon had simple goals since the beginning of offseason.
“My goal coming into OTAs was to learn how to conduct myself as an NFL player. I’ve latched onto a couple of players that have been in the league for a couple years. I really tried to follow their examples,” he said. “The meetings are totally different than college and you are expected to know more. This is your job, so you must take care of your body and protect yourself. Learning the playbook and learning how to conduct yourself as an NFL player has been the biggest change.”
Younger brother, Darren, a 2018 Carroll graduate, is following in brother’s footsteps at Marian.
“It’s exciting to see Darren so happy for me and I’m pumped for his opportunity at Marian as he gets to be the man on the offensive line the next couple of years,” Dillon said.
Darren said people he runs into keep asking the same question.
“No one would have thought that a small Class A kid could go pro in any sport,” Darren said. “Walking through town, or really anywhere when I have a Carroll or Marian shirt on, someone will ask if I know Brandon Dillon.
“My reply is always, ‘Yeah, I’ve known him for about 20 years. He’s my brother.’”
Angie continuously thanked the community for all the support received.
“We are extremely proud of all that he has accomplished especially with him always being considered the underdog through this whole process,” Angie said. “We hope that all kids from all backgrounds can look to him as an example that it does not matter where you come from you should dream big and then follow those dreams.
“It takes a village and we have had a wonderful village for both of our boys. There is no way we could have raised these two boys without the influence of some great people in our area.“