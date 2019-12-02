RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central opened the season with aggression and precision in dominating Tri-County, 77-49, at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Friday.
The Bombers forced 26 total turnovers and hit 15-of-29 shots from the floor in the first half to build a 20-point lead.
That lead grew to 30 in the fourth as Rensselaer handed TC (0-2) its worst loss in the series in the 2000s. The Bombers beat the Cavs, 72-50, back in 1997-98, but have rarely won by double figures against their rivals.
“We really did hit the ground running, which is important for us,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “The guys, to their credit, talked about how to come out with energy, how to come out with execution. They were ready to go.”
Leading RCHS were seniors Alex Gull and Noah Bierma, who combined for 12 steals in the team’s suffocating diamond press.
“Give Rensselaer all the credit,” Cavaliers coach Mark Gretencord said. “They dictated the entire game. They pushed the pace to where I’m not sure we were ready for that kind of pace. We had big time turnovers that led to easy baskets for them.
“It looked like we were playing against six guys all night. They were just everywhere. Their hands were active and they did a great job of dictating the entire game.”
Josh Fleming added three steals and led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He had 20 points at halftime.
“He was great in the press,” Pulver said of Fleming. “He’s worked so hard in the summer and into the fall. He is in good basketball condition and stronger than he’s been in the past. Tonight showed how much he’s grown as a player from his sophomore to his junior year.”
The Bombers scored the game’s first 10 points before the Cavs closed within five (13-8). But Rensselaer increased its lead to 17-10 by the end of the first.
In the second period, the Bombers hit 9-of-17 shots and forced nine turnovers to get the lead into double figures once again. Fleming had 10 of his team’s 27 second-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Brody Chamness, Gull and Bierma also hit a 3-pointer each to spread their team’s lead to 44-24 by halftime.
The Bombers outscored TC, 27-14, in the second.
“We said in the locker room, it’s the first game of the year, we can’t come out slow,” Fleming said. “We need to play hard right away and that’s exactly what we did. We did a great job of not letting up after halftime, too, because that’s something that happened last year. We’d come out at halftime and let up and let teams back in it. This year, we kind of gave it to them right away.”
Senior Justin Cree was the lone Tri-County player to show life on the offensive end, hitting four 3-pointers in the second period. The Cavaliers’ only other field goal in the quarter came on a Korbin Lawson drive to the basket.
Cree finished with a team-high 18 points, with all coming via 3-point baskets. He was 6-of-9 from deep, and added six rebounds.
“We knew him and Chase Stearns were capable of hitting those threes,” Gretencord said.” They didn’t hit them Tuesday (against Kankakee Valley), but they did tonight. We expect that from them. Hopefully it opens some things up on the inside when they can start hitting their shots.”
No other player scored in double figures for the Cavs. Junior Jaeden Johnson, who scored a game-high 20 points in a loss to Kankakee Valley, was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
The Bombers out-rebounded the smaller Cavs by a 30-23 margin and hit nine 3-pointers to 10 for TC. Stearns was 3-of-6 from deep for nine points for the Cavs, who finished 10-of-17 from behind the arc.