RUSSIAVILLE — Western had a clear vision of how it wanted to attack Twin Lakes on Friday during the seventh-place game of the Hoosier Conference crossover series.
Panthers head coach Lisa Pflueger wanted her squad to be physical with the undersized, undermanned and young Indians. The strategy worked as Western wore down the Indians late for a 44-29 victory.
The Panthers (8-13) outscored Twin Lakes (9-12) 15-6 in the fourth quarter. The Indians played without their top two post players, Evelyn Scharer (concussion) and Lucy Mowery.
“We didn’t know these girls were going to be out so we had to change our game plan and I know that really hurt them. I know the feeling as we have had it all year,” Pflueger said. “We really tried, when the game got close, to pound the ball into the middle and take advantage of our size advantage.”
Post players Caroline Long and Haley Scott had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Western.
The Panthers led 12-3 after one quarter and 20-10 at halftime as the Indians shot eight percent (2 for 23) from the field in the first half.
“Without our two post players we had our previous outing against them, we had some younger girls step into roles that they aren’t used to. That was difficult,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said. “It was hard because we had girls trying to fill roles that they aren’t used to. They were hesitant in shooting. It was a difficult shooting night for us with all those factors. And when we did have open looks, we didn’t knock them down.”
The Indians cut Western’s advantage to 26-22 in the third quarter on a quick run. An Ariel Davis score was followed with buckets from Addison Ward and Hannah Hodgen.
The Panthers keyed their defense on Ward and turned up the pressure on her when Twin Lakes got within four.
“Western did a great job of increasing the pressure that they put on Addi Ward by faceguarding her, especially when we got close,” Bowsman said. “They did a nice job of feeding the ball inside to their post players and taking advantage of our lineup going small.
“We got back into the game trying to increase the pace and force some turnovers, but they made the adjustment and used their size to take control.”
Ward was the only Indian in double figures. She finished with 12 points while Hodgen had 10 rebounds and five points. Kora Pass added four points and seven boards. Ward added two blocks and two steals. Gabi Lane chipped in four steals and two assists.