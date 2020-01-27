Twin Lakes edged West Lafayette on Saturday, 70-69, during a game that featured a little bit of everything.
West Lafayette led 69-68 with 30.4 seconds left in overtime with Tyler Boyle at the line for a 1-and-1 free-throw attempt. Like Twin Lakes’ situation at the end of regulation, Boyle was unable to convert.
The Red Devils grabbed the offensive rebound, but Caden Harker stole the pass to give the Indians (9-5, 3-0 Hoosier Conference) possession.
After a timeout, sophomore Clayton Bridwell was fouled going to the rim. Bridwell calmly knocked down both free throws for a one-point edge. After a Red Devils timeout, the home team changed its defense and forced a turnover with 1.3 seconds left.
“Give (Twin Lakes head coach) Kent (Adams) credit because he switched defenses. We had the play to win, but Twin Lakes switched defenses and we didn’t adjust like we should have,” West Lafayette head coach Dave Wood noted. “We struggled early with that zone and I didn’t anticipate him going back to it, but he did.”
Adams admitted his players were surprised with the defensive switch.
“We were trying to change what they had planned. We played man for a couple of minutes in a row and figured they were going to try to do something different,” the coach said. “The players kind of looked at me when I said we are going to play zone.
“I just said do this please and be in the right spots. West Lafayette did come out a little shaken and we got the turnover to win the game.”
Twin Lakes led 58-54 with 59 seconds left in regulation, but Bridwell went 2 for 4 from the charity stripe and West Lafayette’s Colin Martin hit a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.
“Colin Martin, for two years, has hit big shots at big moments,” Wood said. “But then we miss free throws in big moments in the overtime, and we get a rebound after missing the free throw only to throw it to Twin Lakes.”
West Lafayette (6-6, 1-1) led 54-49 with three minutes left after Braeden Shrewsberry’s sixth 3 of the night.
“I think when we look at the video, we will find out that when we were up five with three minutes to go we took what I would consider three bad shots in a row,” Wood added. “Our team has to understand time and score and that’s my fault. That’s my job and my fault.”
Noah Johnston took advantage by hitting consecutive triples to give the Indians a 57-54 lead.
“The first one I was very thankful that it went in,” Johnston said. “I have been going into the gym extra and getting shots up, so after the first one went in, I was really confident that the second one was going in.”
Wood credited Johnston for being an Indians’ spark.
“Johnston has a career game. He was shooting 21 percent from 3 before this game and he didn’t shoot that tonight,” Wood said. “Give them credit because they went after loose balls and rebounds. We showed (our players) that and told them (Twin Lakes) would do that, but I guess you have to experience that for yourself to understand it.”
Johnston finished with 26 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep. Brayden Houser added 14, Bridwell netted 12 and Jace Stoops chipped in 11.
“Confidence obviously was huge for Noah. He has all the ability and tools,” Adams said. “He has been coming in every morning for the last two weeks and that’s the difference there because he is putting time in and getting rewarded for it.”
Twin Lakes led 20-10 after eight minutes, and Wood thought the stretch set the tone.
“Twin Lakes came out with more energy and determination. That put us behind the eight ball early,” Wood said.
West Lafayette shot 62 percent from the field (28 for 45), including 58 [recent from 3 (11 for 19), but committed 16 turnovers and took only four free throws. The Indians shot 49 percent (27 for 55), including 47 percent (8-of-17) from long range.
Stoops grabbed six rebounds and added two assists and two steals. Houser added five rebounds and three assists. Bridwell contributed four steals and three rebounds, while Johnston added two assists, two rebounds and two steals.