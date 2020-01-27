MOROCCO — In a battle between the top two teams in the Midwest Conference, 3-point and free-throw shooting was the difference as North White defeated North Newton, 52-36, to clinch at least a share of the conference crown.
“We have one more conference game next week against Frontier, but this was a big win for us obviously because North Newton could have clinched the championship tonight,” North White coach Bryan Heimlich said. “We had to win this one to give ourselves a chance next week. North Newton came out, played hard and it took us a little bit to get adjusted to that aggressiveness.”
The Lady Vikings (14-8, 4-0) made 7-of-15 shots from behind the arc and converted on 19-of-27 free throws. North Newton, on the other hand, only attempted seven free throws and hit one.
“They weren’t missing tonight,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers of North White’s shooting. “North White has several good shooters, and when you are on, you are on, and they were on tonight. Unfortunately for us, none of our girls were really on tonight. We played hard, and at times played well, but it wasn’t one of our better performances.”
The game’s atmosphere was one of a title game from the start. Four different players from North Newton (9-10, 4-1) scored in the opening quarter, which would become the theme for its balanced attack.
North White freshman Abigale Spry led the Vikings with six points in the first quarter, while Olivia Allen added five. They each drained a 3-pointer.
The game was even early on until a technical foul was called against North Newton for having the wrong uniform number in the book. Two late free throws at the end of the first gave the Lady Vikings an 11-9 lead.
North White connected on three 3-pointers in the second (Allen, Hannah Cosgray and Spry) to push its lead to 27-17 at the break.
North Newton’s Harmoney Burke had a pair of baskets in the second to keep her team close, but six turnovers were costly as North White took control of the game.
Another 3-pointer from Allen, followed by a short jumper from Lynzi Heimlich, gave North White a 32-19 advantage early in the third.
North Newton answered back. Its lone senior, Jamie Will, scored five consecutive points to cut the deficit to eight (32-24).
Allen briefly stopped the momentum with another 3, but the Spartans responded with a trifecta of their own, from Mackendzie Dresbaugh.
An offensive putback by North Newton sophomore Harley Schleman cut North White’s lead to 37-29 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Vikings took time off the clock in the final period by being patient on offense and keeping the ball away from North Newton, which forced the home team to foul. The strategy paid off as the Lady Vikings scored 11 of their 15 fourth-quarter points from the foul line to pull away.
Spry finished with 20 points to lead North White, while Allen had 18. Cosgray added eight and Heimlich chipped in six.
“Olivia has shot the ball very well for us this year, but she has struggled a little bit the last three or four games,” said coach Heimlich. “Tonight, she hit some big shots early for us. Abigale has played the point really well for us over the last seven or eight games. She’s only a freshman and she had to adjust to things early in the season, but she has a handle on things now.”
Cosgray contributed six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Lynzi Heimlich accumulated six rebounds, two steals an assist and a block. Spry added three assists.
“This was a tough week for us, but we played three pretty good teams (North White, Hanover Central, and Rensselaer),” coach Spillers said. “We gave ourselves a chance to play for a conference title, which is huge for this program.”