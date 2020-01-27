MOROCCO — With three starters on the bench after fouling out, two North Newton reserves came through late with clutch free-throws to complete a 67-63 win over Midwest Conference favorite North White on Friday.
Spartan sophomore Bryce Rainford hit 1 of 2 free throws with less than 30 seconds left to give his team a 66-63 lead. North White had a chance to cut into that deficit, but the older Rainford, senior Kyler, blocked a shot and North Newton sophomore Cole Petri came up with the loose ball and was fouled.
Petri made 1-of-2 free throws to give his team a four-point lead with five seconds left to ice the upset win.
“We worked hard this week on finishing games and our free-throw shooting after last Saturday’s game against Delphi,” North Newton coach Sam Zachery said. “Bryce and Cole stepped up in the clutch for us. Those two don’t usually practice with us but having Griffin (Swank) out sick, and having three starters on the bench after fouling out, we counted on them and they were huge for us tonight.”
The Spartans (3-10, 2-0) jumped out to a quick start as their fullcourt trap gave North White (9-6. 3-1) trouble in the opening quarter. The Vikings committed nine turnovers in the first period and were just 4-of-14 from the floor.
Austin Goddard had a big first quarter for the Spartans and scored nine points, while Braden Merriman added seven and Cade Ehlinger had a pair of baskets. North Newton led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Spartans built their lead as 3-pointers by Goddard and Bryce Rainford sparked a 12-5 run to go up 32-14.
North White found its offensive footing after that, scoring the next 10 points. Sophomore Hunter Pogue had nine points in the quarter, including seven during that run. North Newton led at halftime, 34-24.
The Vikings went to a fullcourt press in the third quarter, forcing North Newton into eight turnovers.
Bentley Buschman drained a pair of 3-pointers and late in the quarter, a steal and layup by Nate Miller tied the game 41-41.
North Newton answered as Merriman knocked down a midrange jumper to reclaim a 43-41 lead for his team heading into the fourth.
The score was tied four different times in the fourth, but North Newton never relinquished the lead.
North White’s Cale Robertson had a strong quarter, scoring 10 to keep his team close throughout.
“When the game got tied late, I just thought ‘Here we go again.’ But our guys stepped up and pulled this win out,” Zachery said. “Those shots from Dylan were just huge for us. They changed the momentum each time, without those shots, I don’t know if we hang on to the lead.”
Merriman led the Spartans with 19 points. Goddard and Kyler Rainford each had 12 and Taylor finished with 10.
Pogue finished with 17 points to pace North White. Miller and Robertson both had 13, and Bentley Buschman added 12.