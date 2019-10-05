KENTLAND — North White senior quarterback Anthony Ball accounted for seven touchdowns, six in the first half, as the Vikings rolled to a 60-0 win over South Newton on Friday.
Ball finished with 317 yards passing and six touchdown passes, and one rushing score, to lead a Vikings offense that racked up 480 yards of offense.
"This offense started all the way back in May with us putting this together," North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. "We have five receivers that can go get the ball and an amazing quarterback in Anthony Ball.
“He is just so cool and collected back there in the pocket. He is the general of our offense and he runs it well. Our passing attack is the name of our game this year."
North White (3-3, 2-1 Midwest Conference) scored 18 points in the first quarter and added 30 more in the second for a commanding 48-0 lead at the break.
Ball got the scoring started with a 2-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game. He added touchdown passes of 12 and 13 yards to Trey Cobb in the opening quarter.
The senior signal-caller kept the momentum going in the second with touchdown passes of 16 yards to Parker Smith, 19 yards to Richie Spear and 62 yards to Brayden Buschman.
"We tried to do a few things different tonight coverage wise because we knew North White has a pretty potent passing attack," South Newton head coach Bradley Bevis said. "We had some miscommunication and he (Ball) hit some long plays."
Smith added a touchdown run of a yard and Dominick Hernandez booted a 22-yard field goal to account for the rest of the first-half scoring.
In the second half Ball connected with Buschman again, this time for a 35-yard score, and Cade Garrett busted a 60-yard run for a score.
While there were plenty of sparks from the offense, the Vikings’ defense shined as well.
"Our defense has been getting better all year," Quasebarth said. "At the beginning of the year we opened and gave up 60 points to Taylor, and from then we have worked more on tackling and getting a lot of guys to the football. We are stepping it up at the end of the year, which is the time you want to be good."
The South Newton offense showed some signs of life at different points in the game, but turnovers were big. The Rebels (0-7, 0-5) lost two fumbles and threw an interception.