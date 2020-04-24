Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper — until, well, sports return and things return to a sense of normality. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
Today we revisit a trio of track meets from the middle of April, 2012. Frontier was part of two — a loss to Carroll on both sides (boys, 75-48; girls, 96-27) and a triangular against Clinton Prairie and West Central two days later. Results for that meet were not found in the Herald Journal archives.
The Falcons picked up just a handful of wins against Carroll, with Marissa Powell’s victory in the shot put (29 feet, 9 inches) serving as the only girls win. Powell led a 1-3 finish.
The boys claimed five wins, including the 400-meter relay (47.72 seconds), the 100 (Byrd, 18.01) and 300 hurdles (McCracken, 49.36), and the 100 (Watts, 11.54) and 200 dashes (Watts, 24.43).
Twin Lakes’ boys team placed second in a triangular against West Lafayette and Delphi, scoring 33 points to best the Oracles by four points. The girls scored 32 points in placing third, with many of those points coming from sophomore Elizabeth Propes. Propes won the shot put (33-4.5) and the discus (84-0). Alyssa Haselby also claimed a win, clocking 13.4 in the 100. She also was second in the 200 (28.1).
Jake Hofmeyer’s high jump of 5-10.5 earned him the win on the boys side.