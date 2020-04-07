Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper — until, well, sports return and things return to a sense of normality. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
These are a mishmash of hoops photos from 2015, with a couple others scattered in, including a team photo from the 1986 sectional championship. The scenes include: North White head coach Bryan Heimlich cuts down the nets after the Vikings won the 2015 Tri-County Sectional with a 60-59 overtime victory against West Central; Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams argues with an official during a 62-54 win at Delphi; Dane Holmes puts up a shot during the same game; Twin Lakes Bryce Bennington shoots during a 50-48 win against Northwestern; Twin Lakes senior forward Laurhen Pickett during a 62-49 win against Lewis Cass; Twin Lakes sophomore forward Caitlin Tirpak shoots a free throw during a 70-61 win against North White; Tri-County’s Kinzi Brooks and her grandpa Paul Brooks at Tri-County’s team picture day in December.