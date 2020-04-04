Twin Lakes logo

Winter sports season has come and gone in White County. While its end was complete on the court, off the court endings were somewhat stilted. Some banquets and award ceremonies had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, the Herald Journal wants to run each school’s award winners. Please email all award-winners to Gidal Kaiser (sports@thehj.com).

Twin Lakes boys basketball

Varsity

All-Hoosier Conference — Noah Johnston (honorable mention), Brayden Houser (first team), Jace Stoops (first team)

Gary Haselby Memorial Award — Jadden Ousley

Larry Crabb Sportsmanship Award — Lewis Dellinger

Academic Award — Dellinger

Most Improved — Gage Businger

Honorary Letterwinner — Matviy Kotolyk

Frontier girls basketball

Varsity

MVP — Kyra Wilson

Mental Attitude — Hannah Simmons

Most Improved — Emma Blissett

Juice Leader — Emi Frier

Junior Varsity

MVP — Lacie Mears

Mental Attitude — Emma Sorenson

Most Improved — Kasee Anderson

New school records

Career games played — 90, Emi Frier. 88, Kyra Wilson

FTs made, single game — 12, Kyra Wilson (vs. North Newton)

