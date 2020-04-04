Winter sports season has come and gone in White County. While its end was complete on the court, off the court endings were somewhat stilted. Some banquets and award ceremonies had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, the Herald Journal wants to run each school’s award winners. Please email all award-winners to Gidal Kaiser (sports@thehj.com).
Twin Lakes boys basketball
Varsity
All-Hoosier Conference — Noah Johnston (honorable mention), Brayden Houser (first team), Jace Stoops (first team)
Gary Haselby Memorial Award — Jadden Ousley
Larry Crabb Sportsmanship Award — Lewis Dellinger
Academic Award — Dellinger
Most Improved — Gage Businger
Honorary Letterwinner — Matviy Kotolyk
Frontier girls basketball
Varsity
MVP — Kyra Wilson
Mental Attitude — Hannah Simmons
Most Improved — Emma Blissett
Juice Leader — Emi Frier
Junior Varsity
MVP — Lacie Mears
Mental Attitude — Emma Sorenson
Most Improved — Kasee Anderson
New school records
Career games played — 90, Emi Frier. 88, Kyra Wilson
FTs made, single game — 12, Kyra Wilson (vs. North Newton)