Winter sports season has come and gone in White County. While its end was complete on the court, off the court endings were somewhat stilted. Some banquets and award ceremonies had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, the Herald Journal wants to run each school’s award winners. Please email all award-winners to Gidal Kaiser (sports@thehj.com).

Frontier boys basketball

Varsity

MVP — Cameron Mickle

Mental Attitude — Max Copas

Most Improved — Arthur Zarse

Falcon Award — Coby Ingersoll

Junior Varsity

MVP — Dylan Bushman

Mental Attitude — Kaleb Wagner

Most Improved — Chase Harner

C-Team

Mental Attitude — Ethan Belt

Twin Lakes swimming

Varsity

High-point — Aiden Totten (boys), McKenzie Vogel (girls)

Larry Crab Sportsmanship — Colby Koppelmann (boys), Madi Finn (girls)

Mental Attitude — Cody Trahin (boys), Mya Thompson (girls)

Perseverance — Jordan Lehockey (boys), Abbi Burns (girls)

Scholastic — Brandt Walts (boys), Ayanna Thompson (girls)

Newcomer — Totten, Mya Thompson

Most Improved — Hunter Bick (boys), Stella Roth (girls)

