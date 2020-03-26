Winter sports season has come and gone in White County. While its end was complete on the court, off the court endings were somewhat stilted. Some banquets and award ceremonies had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With that in mind, the Herald Journal wants to run each school’s award winners. Please email all award-winners to Gidal Kaiser (sports@thehj.com).
Frontier boys basketball
Varsity
MVP — Cameron Mickle
Mental Attitude — Max Copas
Most Improved — Arthur Zarse
Falcon Award — Coby Ingersoll
Junior Varsity
MVP — Dylan Bushman
Mental Attitude — Kaleb Wagner
Most Improved — Chase Harner
C-Team
Mental Attitude — Ethan Belt
Twin Lakes swimming
Varsity
High-point — Aiden Totten (boys), McKenzie Vogel (girls)
Larry Crab Sportsmanship — Colby Koppelmann (boys), Madi Finn (girls)
Mental Attitude — Cody Trahin (boys), Mya Thompson (girls)
Perseverance — Jordan Lehockey (boys), Abbi Burns (girls)
Scholastic — Brandt Walts (boys), Ayanna Thompson (girls)
Newcomer — Totten, Mya Thompson
Most Improved — Hunter Bick (boys), Stella Roth (girls)