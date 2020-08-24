LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette and Lafayette Board of Parks and Recreation selected the Lafayette Aviators to play in the new Loeb Stadium.
The announcement was made Aug. 24 during a Park Board meeting at the Loeb Stadium construction site.
“We are very excited to welcome back the Lafayette Aviators to Loeb Stadium,” said Mayor Tony Roswarski. “After many months of evaluating our new partnership, we are eager for the Aviators to throw out that first pitch and continue their family-oriented game plan in this new state-of-the art facility.”
The decision to select the Aviators came after a formal request for proposals (RFP) was issued. The RFP was released Feb. 10 and submissions were due April 20.
The City of Lafayette, the Park Board, and a committee of community business leaders took part in a formal review process. After contract review and negotiations, the lease/use agreement was finalized and approved Aug. 24 by the Park Board.
“We are very pleased that the City of Lafayette and the Lafayette Board of Parks & Recreation selected the Aviators to provide summer family entertainment at the new Loeb Stadium,” said Bill Davidson, chairman of Lafayette Family Entertainment. “The Aviators have worked hard to develop strong grassroots community partnerships and look forward to expanding our outreach while providing an exceptional entertainment experience at the new Loeb Stadium for the Greater Lafayette community for years to come.”
The Lafayette Aviators leased the former Loeb Stadium from 2016-2019. The 2021 season will mark their return to the new stadium. The Aviators are a collegiate baseball team belonging to the West Division of the summer collegiate Prospect League.
The new Loeb Stadium is slated for substantial completion in December 2020. The stadium will be home to both the Lafayette Jefferson High School Bronchos and the Aviators.