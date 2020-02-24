MONON — Too much stimulation.
And that was before the contest started.
North White had a litany of items on its checklist for Friday night’s Midwest Conference game against West Central.
It could claim a share of the Midwest Conference title — again.
It could claim the Monon Bell — again.
It could see senior Cale Robertson break the school’s scoring record.
And it was Senior Night for a quartet of players, along with the band, cheerleaders and dance team.
During a nearly perfect night, head coach Matt Sipkema and his Vikings were able to check off every item with a 77-22 win against the Trojans.
“The entire night had a different feel without the JV game, and with so much stuff going o,” North White head coach Matt Sipkema said. “I thought overall, we reacted well to all of it. You take away 30 seconds of the game, and I thought the whole night went about as good as it could go.”
The first item was the record. Robertson entered the night four points behind Luke Diener’s career mark of 1,310. A pair of putbacks in a 44-second span knotted the mark while also giving the team a 7-0 advantage.
Robertson also seemed to force a couple shots afterward, and was also hounded by several West Central defenders any time he tried to touch the ball.
So he became a facilitator for the rest of the quarter, running the offense and looking to pass off when collapsed upon. The Vikings (11-9, 4-1 MC) led 20-4 after one quarter, highlighted by 3-pointers from Trey Cobb, Nate Miller and Nolan Princell.
“All my shots were off, as you could tell,” Robertson said. “I never thought of (becoming a facilitator). I just tried to get more points inside and drive because my shot wasn’t falling.”
Robertson was pulled with a little more than 37 seconds left in the frame. A battle for a loose-ball rebound on North White’s end led to a skirmish that saw multiple coaches and North White administrators rush onto the court as referees separated players.
North White’s Brayden Buschman and West Central’s Carter Lewark both went for a rebound of a Buschman missed layup, and ended up crashing to the floor together. The fracas began after they simultaneously got up.
Order was restored relatively quickly as coaches and players from both sides separated en masse. Double technical fouls were assessed to the Trojans’ Alex Lewark and Buschman, and both were tossed from the game.
“I guess you learn on the fly — that’s the first time I’ve ever had that happen to me, to us. I thought we handled it well,” Sipkema said. “We made sure no players left the bench, and we ran out to our guys right away. I thought the officials calmed things down quickly. Both coaches and officials did a good job of putting the flames out right there.”
The Vikings expanded their advantage to 28-7 in the second on Chase Connell’s three-point play, and then they forced a turnover.
Robertson’s moment came next.
Trojans head coach B.J Aldridge, after the turnover, was assessed a technical foul. Sipkema immediately tabbed Robertson to take the foul shots.
“I think he had a couple good looks after that, so it was odd that it came on the technical,” Sipkema said. “But the way things were going, I said, ‘Well, it’s going to be odd, but just get it at the line.’ To his credit, he knocked them both down.”
The senior calmly walked to the line, alone. He went through his free-throw shooting drill and drained the first to break Diener’s record. A roar went up from the student section, and Robertson smiled, waved and went back to the line for the second foul shot.
A buzzer went off, and the game was stopped. Diener came out of the stands to present Robertson with the game ball, and another marking the accomplishment.
“When we were warming up, I saw him walk in,” Robertson said. “I thought, ‘Oh, man. He’s here to hand me the ball.’ That was really cool.”
Robertson’s two foul shots brought the Vikings lead to 32-7 halfway through the second quarter. It expanded to 29 points at 42-13 on a Robertson layup with 49 seconds left, and ballooned throughout the second half.
“It was a big night — conference on the line, conference plus (Robertson’s) record,” senior Chase Connell said. “A lot of things seemed like it could have been a lot of pressure added on.”
Robertson led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points, but also had a hand in others scoring double-digits. Bentley Buschman (13), Cobb (12) and Miller (12) each went over 10, and 10 of the 11 who got on the court scored. Robertson added six rebounds and a season-best six assists.
“We’ve talked about that all year,” Sipkema said. “Cale has become and all-around player. Even at the beginning of the year, he struggled a little with that. He’s a shooter, and a darn good shooter, but he’s really evolved.”
Robertson alluded to the game plan as part of that. The team had 17 assists, with Jeffery Stevens dropping four, consistently pushing the ball into the post as the 6-foot 4-inch Cobb and 6-3 Connell established a foothold against the smaller Trojans (0-21, 0-5).
“I loved it, because you know you have a big role coming into the game being that much bigger than your opponent,” Connell said.
Added Cobb, “It was pretty special.”
The seniors combined for 39 points (Connell added seven, Princell added five), 22 rebounds (nine for Cobb, three apiece for Connell and Princell), 10 assists, a steal (Robertson) and a block (Connell).
“I think our goal was to go out and just have fun,” Cobb said. “It was our last home game, and we just tried to have fun.”
Added Princell, “It was a good way to end our career at home.”
A day later, the Vikings dropped in a 21-point second half to send the game to overtime before ultimately falling, 65-62, at Pioneer.
Robertson added 24 points to bring his career-scoring total to 1,345 points, and Hunter Pogue added 10 points. North White missed 20 3-pointers (8 for 28), with Robertson sinking five and Pogue hitting two. Trey Cobb dropped in eight points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Pogue added six assists and a steal.