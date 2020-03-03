A panel of four county coaches and Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for players to be named to the All-White County first and second teams. Coaches nominated athletes, and votes were tallied afterward.
All four schools were represented on the first team, and all players nominated made the two squads.
The Midwest Conference champion Vikings pace the first team with two players after sweeping the county. Each team had at least two players nominated. The following is the 2019 All-White County First Team.
First Team
Olivia Allen G, Jr. (8.6 points, 3 rebounds, 2.6 steals per game. 43% FG, 36% 3PT, 74% FT; All-Midwest First Team)
What they said: “Olivia was one of our best offensive players this year and hit some big shots for us. She really improved her 3-point shooting this year and we are looking forward to her senior season.” — Head coach Bryan Heimlich
Emma Blissett, F, So. (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.7 spg. 22% FG, 24% 3PT, 67% FT; All-Midwest First Team)
What they said: “Emma showed a fraction of her true potential this season. She is one of the most naturally talented players I have had the opportunity to coach. There is no end to her potential success, she is a true competitor that will do what is needed to be the best; both individually and as a teammate.” — Head coach Kyle Marlatt
Emma Michal G/F, Sr. (11 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 spg. 30% FG, 26% 3P, 50% FT; All-Midwest First Team)
What they said: “Emma had a great year this year for us, leading the team in scoring and steals. She is a hardworking kid who leads by example.” — Head coach Missi Tyler
Abigale Spry G, Fr. (8.8 ppg, 1.9 apg, 1.9 spg. 31% FG, 30% 3PT, 76% FT; All-Midwest First Team)
What they said: “Abigale really came into her own about midseason this year. She took control of the point guard position and became more confident. I think she will really be a force as she becomes stronger.” — Heimlich
Addison Ward G, Fr. (11.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg. 36% FG, 24% 3PT, 80% FT; All-Hoosier Honorable Mention)
Second Team
Lynzi Heimlich F, So. (8.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg. 40% FG, 38% 3PT, 49% FT; All-Midwest First Team)
What they said: “Lynzi had some really big games for us this season. She is one of our best athletes and can play both inside and out, and I believe will become more consistent next year as she gets stronger.” — Coach Heimlich
Hannah Hodgen F, Fr. (8.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.8 apg. 41% FG, 35% 3PT, 51% FT)
What they said: “Hannah’s a very athletic young lady that added dimension to our lineup, was one of our best outside shooters. I think she ended up about 35 percent, but for most of the season I think she was around 40 percent. She’s a great shooter, and also has a great attacking mentality.” — Head coach Brad Bowsman
Evelyn Scharer F, Fr. (10.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg. 41% FG, 78% FT; All-Hoosier First Team)
What they said: “She’s got really nice size — kind of an in-between when it comes to being a post or wing. She’s a tough matchup because of that. If they put a post on her, she can take them outside and attack. If they put a wing or smaller player on her, she can post up. Through her versatility, she creates a lot of mismatches that really helped our team.” — Bowsman
Brynn Warren G, So. (9.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.4 apg. 37% FG, 22% 3PT, 73% FT; All-Midwest Honorable Mention)
What they said: “Brynn is a hard-working kid and unselfish player. She became the vocal leader we needed this season.” — Tyler
Kyra Wilson F, Sr. (7.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2 spg. 24% FG, 64% FT; All-Midwest Honorable Mention)
What they said: “Kyra is one of the strongest-willed players. She is a true inspiration, a leader on/off the court and the definition of what it means to be a teammate. She has taken multiple rolls over the course of her high school basketball career, which has made her the special player she was this season.” — Marlatt