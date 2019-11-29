A panel of all four county coaches and the Herald Journal sports staff voted for players to be named to the All-White County first and second teams. During a roundtable discussion, it was decided players named first team all-conference were automatically on the team and other spots would be filled in later. Coaches then chose placement of each all-conference player on offense or defense based on the overall field. They also chose placements of other players on the list, as well.
After all the first-team positions were filled, there was a discussion for both offensive and defensive player of the year. Unanimous agreement was made for both players of the year
County Player of the Year Anthony Ball is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2019 All-White County First Team Offense.
RB — Caleb Atkinson, Sr., Frontier
Highlights: 68 carries, 684 yards, 11 TD; 2 receptions, 6 yards, All-MC first team
Quotable: “Caleb did a tremendous job this year in making the move from lineman to running back. He was our leading rusher and leading scorer this season.” — Head coach Troy Burgess
RB — Anthony Pulliam, Sr., Twin Lakes
Highlights: 82 carries. 380 yards, one TD; 16 receptions, 143 yards, one TD, All-Hoosier Conference first team
Quotable: “Anthony was a three-year starter who converted from tight end back to running back. He was a co-captain and voted team co-most valuable player this season.” — Head coach Scott Mannering
WR — Brayden Buschman, Jr., North White
Highlights: 53 receptions (school record), 782 yards (school record), eight TD, All-MC first team
Quotable: “In our spread offense Brayden was our ‘Edelman,’ our guy to run short patterns in which we could get the ball to him quickly. This allowed him to use his quickness and athletic ability to turn short gains into big plays.” — Head coach Kirk Quasebarth
WR — Max Copas, Sr., Frontier
Highlights: 14 catches, 167 yards, two TD; three carries, 27 yards, one TD
Quotable: “It was great having Max come out and play football this year, his first year. Max was our leading receiver along with our leading return man.” — Burgess
TE — Trey Cobb, Sr., North White
Highlights: 32 receptions, 339 yards, six TD, eight 2-point conversions, All-MC first team
Quotable: “Trey flourished in our passing game. He was especially good in the red zone, catching four of his TDs and the conversions.” — Quasebarth
OL — Austin Alexander, Sr., North White
Quotable: “Austin started for the Vikings at left tackle, providing protection and blocking that allowed the offense to average 313 yards per game and score 47 touchdowns.” — Quasebarth
OL — Ethan Blount, Sr., Twin Lakes
Quotable: “Ethan is a two-year starter who helped the team set a team rushing record in 2018 with 3,328 yards, and the team rushed for 2,614 yards this season.” — Mannering
OL — Zach Keesling, Sr., Twin Lakes
Quotable: “Zach is a three-year starter who was named All-Hoosier Conference first team this season. He helped the team set a team rushing record in 2018 with 3,328 yards, and the team rushed for 2,614 yards this season.” — Mannering
OL — Blake Peterson, Jr., Tri-County
Quotable: “Blake was named all-conference honorable mention and our team’s offensive player of the year, even with missing two games.” — Gretencord
OL — Rowdy Unger, Sr., Twin Lakes
Quotable: “Rowdy is a two-year starter who was named All-Hoosier Conference first team this season. He was our Big Red winner, which is awarded to the hardest working lineman in daily practice throughout the season.” — Mannering