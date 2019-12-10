A panel of four county head coaches and the Herald Journal sports staff voted for players to be named to the All-White County first team. During a roundtable discussion, it was decided players named first team all-conference were automatically on the team and other spots would be filled in later. Coaches then chose placement of each all-conference player on offense or defense based on the overall field. They also chose placements of other players on the list, as well.
After all the first-team positions were filled, there was a discussion for both offensive and defensive player of the year. Unanimous agreement was made for both players of the year. All-County Player of the year Treven Girard is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2019 All-White County Defensive Team, laid out in a 3-4 alignment, and alphabetical order.
First Team
DL —Damon Pezel, Sr.,
North White
Highlights: 63 total tackles, 16 TFL, one sack, one fumble recovery, All-MC first team
Quotable: “Damon was our best lineman on both sides of the ball, and was great for us as a three-year starter.” — Head coach Kirk Quasebarth
DL — Justin Schroeder, Fr., Frontier
Highlights: 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble
Quotable: “Justin was our best offensive and defensive lineman. The fact he is only a freshman really says a lot about his potential to be a very good football player here at Frontier.” — Head coach Troy Burgess
DL — Keahi Zussman, Sr., Tri-County
Highlights: 56 total tackles 12.5 TFL, one sack, All-MC HM
Quotable: “He was Tri-County’s MVP this season and led the Cavs defensive line.” — Head coach Mark Gretencord
LB — Reece Dickinson, Jr., Tri-County
Highlights: 76 total tackles, seven TFL, two sacks
Quotable: “He was the Cavaliers defensive player of the year.” — Gretencord
LB — Devon Pezel, Sr., North White
Highlights: 77 total tackles, nine TFL, All-MC HM
Quotable: “The three-year Viking starter played all 10 games at middle linebacker and was key to our defense.” — Quasebarth
LB — Tean Reames, Sr., North White
Highlights: 74 total tackles, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, forced two fumbles
Quotable: “He was very valuable as a two-year starter.” — Quasebarth
DB — Gage Businger, Jr., Twin Lakes
Highlights: 82 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, All-Hoosier Conference first team
Quotable: “Gage Businger was a great defensive back, and also return man who scored touchdowns on two kickoff returns. He was voted team co-most valuable player this season.” — Head coach Scott Mannering
DB — Korbin Lawson, Soph., Tri-County
Highlights: 27 total tackles. 4.5 TFL, five INT, one INT TD, All-MC HM
Quotable: “He led he team in interceptions and was key for our secondary.” — Gretencord
DB — Justin Russell, Sr., North White
Highlights: 30 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 27 passes defensed
Quotable: “Justin was a two-year starter on offense and defense, and played against the opponent’s best receiver. He allowed only two passing touchdowns all season.” — Quasebarth
DB — Brooks Sailors, Sr., Frontier
Highlights: 23 total tackles, three interceptions, All-MC HM
Quotable: “Brooks was our best cover man, we knew we could count on Brooks to cover the opposing team’s best receiver. He also did a tremendous job in leading our offense.” — Burgess
Special Teams
K — Colin Seymour, Soph., Twin Lakes
Highlights: 1-1 field goals (31 yards), 30-33 extra points; 44.3-yard kickoff average, three touchbacks.
P — Cade Garrett, Jr., North White
Highlights: 23 punts, 754 yards, 32.8 average, three punts inside 20
Quotable: “He had three punts inside the 20 and helped the defense get good field position many times.” — Quasebarth
Honorable Mention
Defense
Corbin Capes, Frontier (LB, 35 total tackles, one forced fumble)
Lewis Dellinger, Twin Lakes (DB, 63 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, All-HC HM)
Dominick Hernandez, North White (K, 1 for 2 FG, 13 for 18 XPA; 33.1 kickoff average, two touchbacks)
Parker Smith, North White (RB/DB, 80 carries, 339 yards, four TD; 55 total tackles, one TFL, two INT, 18 passes defensed)
Peyton Stark, Tri-County (LB, 37 total tackles, four TFL, one sack)
Kaleb Wagner, Frontier (LB, 40 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one blocked punt)