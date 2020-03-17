Affect, effect … it’s all uncharted territory

The Instagram story was posted at some point between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. It was just a capture shot of a photo I’d taken of Bailee LaCosse, and the phrase “I’m sad for spring sports” under that.
I think that’s what the phrase said — I wish I’d taken a shot of LaCosse’s post. In response, I mentioned nothing was cancelled, just pushed back.
“No, it’s sad it’s just pushed back. Praying everything still happens and we get a senior season,” LaCosse wrote back.
The feels opened a little then.
As it did again when Allie Wisinski’s email subject line was — and I quote — “Softball is not cancelled!” After spending most of the weekend sequestered in the apartment more because I tend to do that anyway, but social distancing is also the new, well, pick a phrase from the zeitgeist.
Please, wash your hands. More than you want to.
Spurned on by an email response from one of the White County athletic directors, and kinda swiped as a roundtable of colleagues bounced ideas off each other over the same time period, was an idea to reach out to college athletes. While the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the National High School Federation and pretty much every other high school association save Missouri wiped out the end of the winter season and paused spring sports for now, all major college associations unilaterally killed spring athletics.
Yes, it all stinks. That’s something we can all agree on, based on the bazillion social media posts I’ve seen from athletes, parents and anyone in between (i.e. grown adults who whine about not being able to watch March Madness, if not college or pro sports in general.)
Circling back so we’re not too far from the endpoint, a message was sent out on social media to White County athletes, prep and collegiate, to share their thoughts, feelings, etc. on the next couple weeks period (for preps) and seasons ending (for collegians).
In the words of Dick Wolf’s series, these are their stories.
Kneadler concedes end to career
Former Twin Lakes distance standout Peyton Kneadler was able to complete her cross-country career at Ball State in the fall of 2019. The 2016 Twin Lakes graduate closed her year placing in the top half of the Mid-American Conference Championships and the Great Lakes Regional last fall.
She was 49th of 101 in a time of 23 minutes, 20.4 seconds in the 6,000-meter run at the MAC meet. Kneadler placed 131st of 215 in a time of 22:49.1 at the Great Lakes meet.
When it came to track — obviously, it’s a different story. The NCAAs cancellation of spring championships, and then later sports indefinitely, ended her career just before her final outdoor season was to begin.
“This news broke the hearts of many student athletes across the nation, especially seniors,” she wrote in an email. “It isn’t difficult for me to process that my career is over; I knew this day would come eventually. But what is difficult is how my career ended: so fast and out of nowhere.
“The thing that I gave so much time and energy to over the years is all of the sudden over, with no chance to say goodbye. There was no opportunity to lace up my spikes for the last time and race my heart out, knowing that after I crossed the finish line I would be done for good. I didn’t get the closure I needed to say goodbye to the sport that stole my heart back in middle school.”
The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 13th in the 1-mile run (5:01.92) at the Mid-American Conference Championships on Feb. 28-29 in Akron, Ohio. She also led off as the distance medley relay placed seventh (11:52.2).
She won the 800-meter run (2:16.58) at the BSU Tune-Up on Feb. 21, and anchored the 1,600-meter relay to an uncontested victory. She placed 47th in the 1-mile run (5:12.53) in the Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt Feb. 14-15.
As part of the NCAAs unprecedented decision, it also decided to grant eligibility relief to any student-athlete who participates in a spring sport that seeks it going forward. Kneadler already mentioned she wouldn’t be one of thousands likely to do that. A psychology major who was named an Academic All-Conference recipient three times in cross-country (2017-2019) and twice in indoor and outdoor track (2018-19), her life plan was always to move past her athletic career after her senior year. That movement starts a little prematurely, but will still happen.
She was on track to be named Academic All-MAC for both indoor and outdoor track her final season.
“I believe this was the right decision on their part in an effort to give back to athletes what was taken away from them so abruptly,” Kneadler said. “Unfortunately, with future plans already in place for the months following graduation, I have no reason to stay another year and therefore will forgo my eligibility.”
Her career bests in cross-country were 18:25.6 for a 5K, and 22:22.1 for a 6K. Her career bests for the indoor season were as follows: 600 meters, 1:36.89; 800 meters, 2:16.51; 1 mile, 5:01.92; and 3K 10:07.27. Her outdoor PRs close at 2:15.53 (800) and 4:41.03 (1,500).
“I gain peace knowing that someone’s grandparents will be less likely to get COVID-19 since I surrendered my last season of track,” she said. “I am thankful that so many precautions are being taken to protect the safety and well being of our nation. I would much rather our country be overreacting to this virus than underreacting.”
“In the midst of this season filled with uncertainty and fear, I trust that God has a plan for my life. I trust that there is a purpose to this chaos. I chose to lean on Him to give me the strength to overcome this time of heartache and confusion.”
Collegiate baseball’s abrupt stop frustrates Buschman
One could feel the anger in Grant Buschman’s words. Frankly, he wrote it — “It’s no secret that I am angry and upset about the cancellation of the spring sports and everything that has happened to our sports so far.” But his screed several times had the same tone: Let us play.
Granted, the North White graduate and Grace College freshman sent it at 2 a.m. Monday morning. While I believe I know Buschman enough to know some of it was anger-writing (it’s social media and past midnight and we’ve all been there), the Lancers infielder seemed to go through the stages of grief, going from anger to understanding to looking forward.
“On the other hand I also understand and respect the precautions and actions that the NCAA, NAIA, and etc. are taking,” he wrote. “They are looking out for the betterment of the society so I totally understand why this is all happening. But that still doesn’t take away from the sting of all this.”
Buschman’s Grace career saw him open the year 1 for 12 with four runs, three walks and two runs batted in in 13 games, with one start. He went 1 for 1 in steals and had a sacrifice fly.
“In the meantime I will be using this downtime to better myself and really using this as a opportunity to level up my game,” he said. “And even if this is the end of my freshman year my teammates and I over at Grace College will be even hungrier and determined next season.”
In theory, Grace will be able to bring back its three seniors from the Class of 2020 for next season. The NAIA has not made the same proclamation regarding student-athletes that the NCAA has.
“I am also super happy that the NCAA has granted these spring athletes another season,” Buschman said. “Only being a freshman, it doesn’t have quite the impact on me as it would a senior and I could only imagine the heartbreak it must be for those seniors to have their final year ripped away like from them like that, so they are doing the right thing by granting another year and I really hope the NAIA does the same.”
Tri-County’s Austyn Nevitt is a freshman pitcher/third baseman for Ancilla College, a junior college. He hit .292 (7 for 24) with six RBI, three doubles and two runs in 10 games. He also made four appearances as a pitcher, going 1-2 with an 11.2 earned-run average and one complete game. Nevitt was told past this canceled season, it was business as usual.
“Our year of eligibility was saved,” he said. “We continue with our freshman year of classes. As far as athletics go, we will play next year and have to opportunity to transfer to a four-year (university) where we will have three years of eligibility or stay another year at Ancilla, and then have two years of eligibility.”
Twin Lakes track
coaching from afar
Tonya Boer and James Creamer both will have some function of a rebuild/refurbish going on when action begins again. The Indians boys won a sectional championship, then lost a large group of seniors from it. The Indians girls also said goodbye to a handful of seniors that were at the core of much success the past four years.
Track practice was to begin in earnest on Monday. In the absence, Boer and Creamer have been in contact with athletes to hand out directions, be sounding boards, etc.
“Discussion was had about the importance of staying committed to the sport and not losing the conditioning that was built up to this point,” Boer said. “We are keeping hopes with our young team that we will be able to participate in part of our season to gain the experience that will be beneficial in the years to come.”
Creamer’s boys won a third sectional championship in four season at Benton Central in mid-May with a 111.5 point total.
“This is not an event that any of us is familiar with by any means so it’s a very uncertain time,” Creamer said. “It’s not encouraging that pro teams and universities have shut down seasons. Where does that leave high school and youth programs?
“The hard part is not being able to give the kids answers since the coaches don’t have the answers at this point.”
Multi-sport athlete Isaac Lashbrook pole vaults and hurdles for the Indians.
“I’m gonna be in the gym working on weight training and agility this week,” he said. “Next week I am going on vacation and I am bringing a pull up bar … and some shoes to run a few miles to keep me in shape.”
Workout, workout, workout
Twin Lakes senior and Grace College men’s golf signee Ty Ploss has found himself practicing more than normal if the season had officially started Monday.
Ploss broke 80 at the 2019 Logansport Sectional (76, which tied for fourth), which stood as Ploss’ only postseason round under 80 his first three years. He shot a 77 at the 2018 Hoosier Conference meet and has broken 80 a handful of times the past couple seasons.
“I’m still going out and practicing every single day that I can, spending 7-8 hours a day practicing and making the practice geared to me so I can get myself back into midseason mode to where I’m not as rusty,” Ploss said.
Teammate Jadden Ousley helped the Indians win the Logansport Sectional championship as a freshman, a feat they’ve tried to repeat since then. He placed first at that sectional with a 73, and repeated as individual champion with a 70 as a junior. At the regional level, he has carded rounds of 84, 79 and 83.
He offered just one word when asked about the postponements: “Crazy.”
They aren’t the only ones who are in training.
“This week I am hitting off my tee in my garage and I am hoping to get together with some of my teammates to make us better,” Wisinski said. “I am most worried for our seniors this year because they might not get to play softball again and my fingers are crossed that we come back stronger then ever.”
Being a senior athlete is on the minds of everyone, especially the Class of 2020. Many of them are working in solitude, balancing training with a fear of what might come.
“I think the number one thing everyone’s worried about is athletics being canceled,” North White senior thrower and multi-sport athlete Damon Pezel said. “For a lot of seniors, it’s our last year of athletics.”