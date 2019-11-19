Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Basketball
Bryce Cook, Lincoln Christian: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate has scored 18 points in the Red Lions’ first seven games (1-6). He netted a season-best 11 points in a 117-60 win against Emmaus Bible College. He averages 2.4 rebounds, with season-highs of five rebounds twice.
The Red Lions played at Principia College at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.
Bennie Patterson, Franklin College: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate has scored eight points in the Grizzlies’ first four games (2-2). He hit two 3-pointers on Nov. 15 to score a season-high six points in an 89-65 neutral-site loss.
The Grizzlies face Spalding College at 7:30 p.m. today.
Maci Heimlich, Bethel: The sophomore and North White graduate averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in the Pilots’ first six games (3-3). She has scored double digits in all but one game, and is shooting 44 percent (18 for 41) from 3-point range. She is shooting 49 percent from the field (29 for 59).
The Pilots played Great Lakes Christian College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Results were not available as of press time.
Cross-Country
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed fifth in 24 minutes, 21 seconds during the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships six-kilometer race Nov. 3 in Terre Haute to help the Knights win their fourth conference title in five years. She was named to the All-HCAC first team.
Manchester later placed 12th at the Division III Great Lakes Regional Championship. Ewen placed 106th in 23:47.3.
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate did not run at the Big Ten Championships or the NCAA Regionals.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 49th in 23:20.4 at the Mid-American Championships on Nov. 2 in DeKalb. She also was the fifth scorer for the Cardinals at the Nov. 25 Great Lakes Regional in Madison, Wis., placing 131st at 22:49.1.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate did not run during either the HCAC meet or the DIII Great Lakes Regional.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The senior returned from injury to place fifth in a time of 18:21.4 at the Butler University 5K on Oct. 25. She did not run at the Big Ten Championships or the NCAA Regionals.
Football
Zion Cosgray, Olivet Nazarene: The freshman running back and Twin Lakes graduate played for the Tigers’ junior varsity this season. Statistics were not available from his appearances.
Ryan Hibbets, Trine: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate kicked off in seven games this season, totaling 22 for 1,323 yards, a 60.14 yard average, this season. He was also 1 for 2 in field goals, with a 52-yarder.
Kale Lawson, Trine: The freshman wide receiver and Tri-County graduate has played for the Thunder’s junior varsity this season. Statistics were not available from his appearances.
Jakob Quasebarth, Rose-Hulman: The junior defensive back and North White graduate had 10 total tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in five games for the Fightin’ Engineers (6-4) this season.
Women’s Soccer
Joslyn Reader, IU-Kokomo: The freshman forward and Twin Lakes graduate took nine shots, with six on goal, and committed five fouls for the Cougars (7-8-3). She started two matches this season.
Volleyball
Jewel Schroeder, North Park: The freshman and Frontier graduate played in five matches, with one start, for the Vikings (12-17) this season. She had nine kills, six digs and one assist.