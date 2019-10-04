Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s bi-weekly look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Cross-Country
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 25th in 20 minutes, 9.2 seconds at the Taylor University Ray Bullock Invitational on Sept. 20
The Spartans run today at the University of Louisville Classic.
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate placed 47th in 19:11.2 at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. on Sept. 21.
The Hawkeyes ran Friday at the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 55th in 23:18.9 at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational on Sept. 13 in Lansing, Mich.
The Cardinals run today at the University of Louisville Classic.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate did not run during the Taylor University Ray Bullock Invitational on Sept. 20.
The Spartans run today at the University of Louisville Classic.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate did not run at the John McNichols Invitational Sept. 21 in Terre Haute.
The Boilermakers ran Friday at the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational.
Football
Zion Cosgray, Olivet Nazarene: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate has not made an appearance for the Tigers (1-3).
Ryan Hibbets, Trine: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate has kicked off in two games, totaling 10 for 586 yards, a 58.6 average. He is also 1 for 1 in field goals, with a 52-yarder.
The Thunder play at 1:30 p.m. today against Hope.
Kale Lawson, Trine: The freshman wide receiver and Tri-County graduate has played for the Thunder’s junior varsity this season. Statistics were not available from his appearances.
Jakob Quasebarth, Rose-Hulman: The junior defensive back and North White graduate has six total tackles and two pass breakups for the Fightin’ Engineers (2-1).
Rose-Hulman hosts Frnaklin at 2 p.m. today for homecoming.
Women’s Golf
Kaitlyn Cook, Manchester: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate has led the Knights the past three tournaments in scoring. She carded a 166 to tie for second at the Heidelberg Invitational, then tied for eighth with a 165 at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview meet. Manchester also participated in the Rising Start Rumble from Sept. 29-30, but full results were not available as of press time.
The Knights will play at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 12-13 in Bluffton.
Tamra Maiden, IU-South Bend: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate carded between the high 180s and low 200s in three tournaments from Sept. 20-Oct. 1. Maiden shot a 198 to tie for 41st at the Battle of Blackthorn, 204 to place 54th at the Treetops Invitational and 189 to place 20th at the CCAC Cup.
The Titans will compete at the Whistling Straits Intercollegiate from Oct. 21-22 in Kolher, Wis.
Women’s Soccer
Joslyn Reader, IU-Kokomo: The freshman forward and Twin Lakes graduate has taken four shots, with two on goal, and committed three fouls for the Cougars (5-4-1).
The Cougars face Cincinnati Christian University at 1 p.m. today in Kokomo.
Volleyball
Jewel Schroeder, North Park: The freshman and Frontier graduate has played in two matches, with one start, for the Vikings (8-10). She has six kills, six digs and one assist.
The Vikings play at Carthage College at 6 p.m. tonight in Kenosha, Wis.