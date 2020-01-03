Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Basketball
Bryce Cook, Lincoln Christian: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate has played in all 14 games for the Red Lions (3-11). He averages 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, and has collected two assists, one block and one steal.
Cook is shooting 47 percent from the field (17 for 36) and 67 percent from the free-throw line (8 for 12).
The Red Lions played at IU-Kokomo yesterday.
Bennie Patterson, Franklin College: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate did not play in the last three games for the Grizzlies (6-4). He averages 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.86 assists. He has two steals.
Patterson is shooting 33.3 percent from the field (3 for 9), 50 percent from 3-point range (2 for 4) and 80 percent from the free-throw line (4 for 5).
The Grizzlies play at Defiance at 4 p.m. today.
Maci Heimlich, Bethel: The sophomore and North White graduate has garnered double digits in nine games for the Pilots (6-9). She averages 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals.
Heimlich is shooting 46.6 percent from the field (61 for 131), 41.9 percent from 3-point range (36 for 86) and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line (24 for 34).
The Pilots play at Indiana Wesleyan University at 1 p.m. today.