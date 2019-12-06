Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@thehj.com.
Basketball
Bryce Cook, Lincoln Christian: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate scored six points in a 77-71 loss to Lindenwod on Nov. 25. He added two rebounds and one assists before fouling out in 23 minutes for the Red Lions (2-9). He averages 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, and has collected one assists, one block and one steal.
Cook is shooting 45 percent from the field (9 for 20) and 67 percent from the free-throw line (8 for 12).
The Red Lions host IU-Kokomo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bennie Patterson, Franklin College: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate scored four points in a 70-51 loss at Hanover on Wednesday. He added one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes for the Grizzlies (3-4). He averages 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.86 assists. He has two steals.
Patterson is shooting 33.3 percent from the field (3 for 9), 50 percent from 3-point range (2 for 4) and 80 percent from the free-throw line (4 for 5).
The Grizzlies host Bluffton at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Maci Heimlich, Bethel: The sophomore and North White graduate scored 26 points off the bench in a 71-64 loss at Spring Arbor on Wednesday. She added four steals and three rebounds.
Heimlich has garnered double digits in six games for the Pilots (5-5). She averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.
Heimlich is shooting 48.9 percent from the field (43 for 88), 44.3 percent from 3-point range (27 for 61) and 65.4 percent from the free-throw line (17 for 26).
The Pilots host Taylor at 3 p.m. Saturday.