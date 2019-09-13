Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s bi-weekly look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Cross-Country
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 127th, 107th for team scoring purposes, in 24 minutes, 54.9 seconds as the Knights’ fifth-best 6,000-meter runner at the Sept. 7 Calvin Knight Invitational.
She and teammate Emily Lynn placed 16th at the Hokum Karum meet Aug. 30. Each athlete ran three of six laps, and the duo clocked 37:23.
The Knights run at Sept. 20’s Taylor Invitational.
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate placed 31st in 15:21 during the women’s 4K at the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 6.
The Hawkeyes run at Sept. 21’s Woody Greno Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 18th in 19:37 during the women’s 5K at the Aug. 30 Butler Twilight Meet. She just missed out on being part of the team scoring.
Kneadler did not compete at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Meet on Sept. 6.
The Cardinals run at Sept. 13’s Spartan Invitational in East Lansing.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate teamed with Sara Corez-Ochoa to place 32nd in 41:33 at the Hokum Karum meet Aug. 30.
She did not run at the Knight Invitational. The Knights run at Sept. 20’s Taylor Invitational.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate did not participate Aug. 30 at the Illini Open.
The Boilermakers run at Sept. 21’s John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute.
Football
Zion Cosgray, Olivet Nazarene: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate did not play in Olivet Nazarene’s 20-18 loss to Siena Heights.
The Tigers host Concordia University at 1 p.m. today.
Ryan Hibbets, Trine: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate was 1-for-1 in field goals, hitting a 52-yarder in the second quarter of Trine’s 38-21 win at Manchester. Hibbets also kicked off six times, with a 58.0 average.
The Thunder play at 1:30 p.m. today at Bluffton.
Kale Lawson, Trine: The freshman wide receiver and Tri-County graduate did not play in Trine’s 38-21 win at Manchester.
The Thunder play at 1:30 p.m. today at Bluffton.
Nicholas Pinn, Illinois Wesleyan: The sophomore running back and North White graduate will play his first game of the season Sept. 14
Jakob Quasebarth, Rose-Hulman: The junior defensive back and North White graduate made 1.5 tackles in Rose-Hulman’s 66-14 loss to Mount Union.
The Fightin’ Engineers plat at 7 p.m. tonight at Rhodes.
Women’s Golf
Kaitlyn Cook, Manchester: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday after a record-setting weekend. Cook set a pair of new records en route to a second-place overall finish at the Defiance College Invitational from Sept. 6-7. She carded a first-round score of 75, the lowest first round score in school history. Cook fired a 77 in the second round to set a new program record for the lowest two-day score (152).
She placed 22nd with a 180 at Sept. 1’s Stateline Shootout.
The Knights will compete in the Heidelberg Fall Invitational beginning today.
Tamra Maiden, IU-South Bend: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate placed eighth with a 188 at the Player Club Invitational in Yorktown from Sept. 6-7. She shot a plus-34, with a 93-95 split.
The Titans will compete at the Battle at Blackthorn from Sept. 20-21 in South Bend.
Women’s Soccer
Joslyn Reader, IU-Kokomo: The freshman forward and Twin Lakes graduate has taken two shots, with one on goal, and committed two foula for the Cougars (2-3)
The Cougars face Manchester University at 1 p.m. today in Kokomo.
Volleyball
Jewel Schroeder, North Park: The freshman and Frontier graduate has played in two matches, with one start, for the Vikings (5-3). She has six kills, six digs and one assist.