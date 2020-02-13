Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Basketball
Bryce Cook, Lincoln Christian: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate averages 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Lions (7-18). Cook shoots 47 percent from the field (25 for 53) and 67 percent from the free-throw line (8 for 12). He has played in 23 games, with one start.
The Lions played at College of the Ozarks on Friday.
Maci Heimlich, Bethel: The sophomore and North White graduate averages 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.12 assists and 0.96 steals per game for the Pilots (7-20). Heimlich shoots 41 percent from the field (90 for 218), 36 percent from 3-point range (50 for 138) and 76 percent from the free-throw line (32 for 42). She has played in 25 games, with 10 starts.
The Pilots host Huntington University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball
Grant Buschman, Grace: The freshman and North White graduate is an infielder for the Lancers.
The Lancers open the season this weekend in North Carolina.
Austyn Nevitt, Ancilla: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a pitcher/third baseman for the Chargers.
The Chargers open the season this weekend at Southern Illinois.
Softball
Chloe Auxier, Triton: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a catcher and utility player for the Trojans. Their season begins in late March.
KC Clapper, Purdue: The freshman and Frontier graduate is a catcher for the Boilermakers. She has not played in a game for Purdue (5-0).
The Boilermakers play at the Madeira Beach tournament this weekend.
Odyssey Whitcomb, Ancilla: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a shortstop for the Chargers. Their season begins in late March.
Track and field
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Tri-County graduate placed fourth in the 3,000-meter run at the Tiger Small College Indoor Invitational in 11 minutes, 8.32 seconds.
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate ran a 5:16.94 mile at the recent Hawkeye Black and Gold Invitational.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed sixth in the 3,000-meter run at the indoor University of Akron Invitational in Ohio. She ran a 10:07.27 race.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate placed 16th in the 3,000-meter run at the Tiger Small College Indoor Invitational in 13:17.66.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The redshirt junior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 32nd in the one-mile run during the indoor Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame in South Bend. She ran a 5:04.68.
She has also run the mile in 5:05.35 at the Rod McCravy Memorial and ran the 3,000 meters in 10:32.2 at the Gene Edmonds Memorial.