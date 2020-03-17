Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com. This is the last edition of the current academic year. Play for all NAIA, NJCAA, NCAA institutions was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus.
Basketball
Bryce Cook, Lincoln Christian: The sophomore and Tri-County graduate averaged 2.4 points (65) and 1.7 rebounds (47) for the Lions (10-22). Cook shot 47.5 percent from the field (28 for 59) and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line (9 for 13). He played in 27 games, with one start. He collected five assists, four steals and three blocks.
Maci Heimlich, Bethel: The sophomore and North White graduate averaged 10.5 points (305), 3.2 rebounds (94), 2.07 assists (60) and 0.9 steals (26) per game for the Pilots (8-22). Heimlich shot 42.3 percent from the field (104 for 246), 37.3 percent from 3-point range (60 for 161) and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line (37 for 48). She played in 29 games, with 14 starts.
Baseball
Grant Buschman, Grace: The freshman and North White graduate is an infielder for the Lancers (6-10). He hit .083 (1 for 12) with four runs, three walks and two runs batted in in 13 games, with one start. He went 1 for 1 in steals and had a sacrifice fly.
Austyn Nevitt, Ancilla: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a pitcher/third baseman for the Chargers (5-10). He hit .292 (7 for 24) with six RBI, three doubles and two runs in 10 games. He also made four appearances as a pitcher, going 1-2 with an 11.2 earned-run average and one complete game. He pitched 13 2/3 innings, striking out 123 and walking nine. He allowed 19 hits and 17 earned runs.
As a fielder, he collected 33 putouts, with five assists.
Golf
Kaitlyn Cook, Manchester: The junior was getting ready for the spring season.
Tamra Maiden, IU-South Bend: The freshman was getting ready for the spring season.
Softball
Chloe Auxier, Triton: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a catcher and utility player for the Trojans (10-1). She hit .333 (3 for 9) with three RBI, three runs, a triple and a walk. She had 28 putouts.
KC Clapper, Purdue: The freshman and Frontier graduate is a catcher for the Boilermakers (15-10). She went 0 for 3 with one RBI in three appearances.
Odyssey Whitcomb, Ancilla: The freshman and Tri-County graduate is a shortstop for the Chargers. Their season was to open Friday.
Track and field
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Tri-County graduate placed ninth in the 1-mile run at the Pointer Final Qualifier in 5 minutes, 39.61 seconds, on March 7.
She placed third at the 5,000-meter run (18:48.88) at the HCAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 22. She also placed fifth in the 3K (10:57.9)
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate last ran in early February.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 13th in the 1-mile run (5:01.92) at the Mid-American Conference Championships on Feb. 28-29 in Akron, Ohio. She also led off as the distance medley relay placed seventh (11:52.2).
She won the 800-meter run (2:16.58) at the BSU Tune-Up on Feb. 21, and anchored the 1,600-meter relay to an uncontested victory. She placed 47th in the 1-mile run (5:12.53) in the Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt Feb. 14-15.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate last ran in early February.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The redshirt junior and Twin Lakes graduate last ran in early February.