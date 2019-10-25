Welcome to Across Campus, the Monticello Herald-Journal’s bi-weekly look into White County prep stars participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email heraldjournalsports@gmail.com.
Cross-Country
Emily Ewen, Manchester: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed 97th in 23 minutes, 27.3 seconds during the Inter-Regional Rumble 6-kilomtere race hosted by Oberlin College on Oct. 19. During the Live in the Lou Cross-Country Classic on Oct. 5 in Louisville, Kent., Ewen placed 124th in the women’s silver race with a time of 22:52.5.
The Spartans run at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 3 in Terre Haute.
Maggie Gutwein, Iowa: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate placed 46th in a time of 18:32.92 during the Open 5K of the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational on Oct. 4. She did not participate in the Pre-National Meet Oct. 19 in Terre Haute.
The Hawkeyes run at the Big Ten Championships on Nov. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.
Peyton Kneadler, Ball State: The senior and Twin Lakes graduate placed seventh in a time of 22:22.1 during the 6K Cardinal Classic on Oct. 18 in Muncie. She ran a 6K PR in her final home meet.
Thirteen days earlier at the Live in the Lou Cross-Country Classic, Kneadler placed 100th in a time of 18:25.6 during the 5K Gold Race in Louisville, Kent. That time also served as a 5K PR.
The Cardinals run at the Mid-American Conference Championships at noon Nov. 2 in DeKalb, Ill.
Myah Krintz, Manchester: The freshman and Frontier graduate did not run during the Live in the Lou or the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble.
The Spartans run at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 3 in Terre Haute.
Madeline Lilly, Purdue: The senior returned from injury to run Friday at the Butler University. Results were unavailable as of press time.
The Boilermakers run at the Big Ten Championships on Nov. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.
Football
Zion Cosgray, Olivet Nazarene: The freshman running back and Twin Lakes graduate has played for the Tigers’ junior varsity this season. Statistics were not available from his appearances.
Ryan Hibbets, Trine: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate has kicked off in five games, totaling 15 for 899 yards, a 59.93 average. He is also 1 for 1 in field goals, with a 52-yarder.
The Thunder host Finlandia at 1 p.m. today.
Kale Lawson, Trine: The freshman wide receiver and Tri-County graduate has played for the Thunder’s junior varsity this season. Statistics were not available from his appearances.
Jakob Quasebarth, Rose-Hulman: The junior defensive back and North White graduate has 10 total tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in five games for the Fightin’ Engineers (4-2).
Rose-Hulman hosts Mt. St. Joseph at 4 p.m. today.
Women’s Golf
Kaitlyn Cook, Manchester: The junior and Twin Lakes graduate carded a 177 to place 16th at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships from Oct. 12-13. She had rounds of 85 and 92 as the Knights placed third with a 706.
The Knights’ fall season is over.
Tamra Maiden, IU-South Bend: The freshman and Twin Lakes graduate participated in the Whistling Straits Intercollegiate (Oct. 21-22). The Titans placed fifth; individual results were unavailable.
The Titans will compete at the Holy Cross Invitational from Oct. 28-29 in Notre Dame.
Women’s Soccer
Joslyn Reader, IU-Kokomo: The freshman forward and Twin Lakes graduate has taken nine shots, with six on goal, and committed five fouls for the Cougars (6-7-2). She has started two matches.
The Cougars face West Virginia Institute of Technology at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in Kokomo.
Volleyball
Jewel Schroeder, North Park: The freshman and Frontier graduate has played in four matches, with one start, for the Vikings (10-16). She has seven kills, six digs and one assist.
The Vikings host Wisconsin La-Crosse at noon today.