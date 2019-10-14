Vocal reaction increased as the police siren's blare grew louder.
Frontier's cross-country team was driven around the track at halftime of the Falcons' football game Saturday night against West Central, and the spectacle was replete with raucous applause and cheering as the public-address announcer read of a recap of the program's latest escapade at the Benton Central Sectional.
“Man that was fun,” one runner said as they stood en masse after the procession. The group was asked about the afternoon bus ride home from Oxford, where the boys team made school history with its first sectional championship in school history.
Smiles, grins and everyone had a thought at once. The bus ride back was “great,” “exciting,” and “very entertaining.”
“Everybody was screaming,” senior Coby Ingersoll said.
To be expected when history is made. Frontier scored 52 points and beat Benton Central by eight points for the title. Seeger was third with 62 points.
The point difference wasn't lost on Frontier. The Falcons were 1-2 against the Bison this season, with a win at the Tri-County quadrangular in which Benton Central's second runner dropped out because of dehydration.
“Jokingly, I said we would beat them by eight points (if they had their full lineup),” head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny recalled Saturday night. “(Saturday), we beat them by eight points. That's the first thing the boys said to me — 'Coach, they were all healthy and we beat them by eight points.'”
“We beat two full, healthy Seeger and BC teams to win the sectional. I mean, we know we did our job and the hard work paid off.”
As it has all season, it started with senior workhorses Branden Simmons and Thomas Tullius. The pair were nearly in lockstep throughout the 5-kilometer run, pacing each other and every so often, switching places at points on the course. Simmons placed third in 17 minutes, 48.48 seconds — seven seconds ahead of Tullius, who was fourth.
“I don't think that was the plan, but I'm proud that he did,” Simmons said of them switching places multiple times. “I've pushed him all season, and he pushed me (today.) I'm glad he's gotten to where he is.”
Added Tullis, “It was a back and forth pushing each other.”
Frontier's next three runners were extolled by Culver-Pekny for their pack time, and placements. None of the other Falcons were in the top 10, but Chase Harner, Nathan Fleury and Ingersoll crossed within six seconds of each other in placing 14-15-16. Harner (18:37.84), Fleury (18:41.41) and Ingersoll (18:43.12) stayed together for the entirety of the race, moving up together. Culver-Pekny's voice rose and her eyes widened when going over the numbers, which included six runners in the top 20 after Zarse placed 18th in 18:49.08.
“We knew BC and Seeger were going to push us to win, and if we saw a jersey of theirs, we'd go after them,” Ingersoll said.
Simmons and Tullius said at the time lineups didn't matter when the Falcons topped the Bison in Wolcott, but admitted Saturday's win was more fulfilling.
“It does feel a lot better to win against a team when they're running at their full potential and so are we,” Simons said. “It just shows who wants it more. Gut check.”
Nathan Phelps placed 40th in a time of 20:29.39.
“We've been talking about where we've come the last few weeks, and they had the eye on that prize since this summer,” Culver-Pekny said. “Seeger's tough, BC's tough. Every single one of them did exactly what we've been talking about for the last two weeks.”
Frontier will run the same course this weekend at the Benton Central Regional. The top five teams at the regional advance to semi-state.
“Big confidence boost,” Zarse said. “Winning sectionals gives us a big confidence boost to try to go to semi-state.”
Aded Ingersoll, “Our next goal is semi-state, and we're looking to push each other all (this) week.”
Big days from Gutwein, Reagan push girls into regional
The hug seemed to take forever.
It was worth it.
Culver-Pekny waited until Courtney Gutwein was outside of the immediate stadium, then threw her arms around the junior. Gutwein has been Frontier's top runner all season, and was again Saturday.
But the way she did it at the sectional excited her coach beyond words.
“Courtney Gutwein came out of nowehere today, dropped her time by I think two minutes,” the coach said. “Ran a personal record. She's just on fire right now.”
Gutwein placed sixth in 20:48.72, four seconds off Benton Central's Payton Williams and two ahead of the Bison's Liza Cooley. The career-best time was nearly by a full minute; Gutwein won the Midwest Conference individual championship Oct. 5 in 21:44.
“Yay, I guess. I don't know,” the soft-spoken runner said of her feelings.
She paused when pressed for more. Senior teammate Emi Frier asked “Who drove you to” and Gutwein spit out “Benton Central” within a half-second of Frier saying “you.” The junior has spent multiple races against the Bison moving up between their phalanx of runners, and stuck herself between the Bison's second and third runners Saturday.
Her effort helped Frontier score 97 points, good for fourth place as a team and a berth into the regional round.
“I knew if I stayed with BC, we;d place better as a team, and the fewest amount of points you get helps every bit,” Gutwein said. “I feel like the race went great, for everyone. Everyone who ran it, ran really well.”
Culver-Pekny also raved about Alea Reagan. The freshman placed 32nd — 26th in team scoring — in 24:07.21. Her placement in the field, and on the squad, had everyone buzzing.
“Alea Reagan had the race of her life. She PR'd,” Frier said off the bat as her team huddled in a group, before looking to her right to see Gutwein, who had a quizzical look. “And Courtney— she PR'd too.mSorry.”
Gutwein laughed, then praised Reagan as well.
“Alea Reagan, who is always seventh for our team, jumped up andmfinished fourth,” Culver-Pekny said. “She just killed it today. I think it was the cold weather — she runs better in cold weather. Shemwas so excited, too.”
The coach noted her top four scorers were a junior, sophomore and two freshmen. Emmia Blissett, the sophomore, “looked amazing,” the coach said, in placing 14th in 21:57.67. Between Blissett and Reagan, Campbell Pekny was 25th (22nd in team score) after clocking 23:24.83.
Seniors Hannah Simmons (24:23.84, 35th overall, 29th team scoring) and Emma Dold (24:34.52, 37th, 30th) rounded out the top five. Frier (25:27.05, 40th, 32nd) was the seventh runner.
“Having more than seven people in past years has really pushed us this year,” Frier said. “We realize Added Hannah Simmons, “We couldn't have done this without every person on the team, from the first to the 12th.”