March 2020
Walmart #2771, 1088 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected on March 2: Two non-critical violations: Baseboard covering on bottom of unit holding packaged fruits, vegetable, etc. needs replaced. To be corrected by three months. Floor in dishwashing area needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
VFW, 503 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected March 2: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar Inc., 100 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected March 2: No violations this inspection.
Kroger J-138, 920 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected March 3: Five non-critical violations: Deli area – carts holding raw chicken, in walk-in cooler, need to be cleaned; Floor, in chicken prep area, is extremely dirty; Shelf (bottom) in chicken prep area, needs to be cleaned; Coffee shop, personal items need to be stored in common area; Cleaning bottle being stored on rack at the end of isle 10. To be corrected by today.
Harvest Time, 722 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected March 3: One non-critical violation: Shelf holding drinking glasses wall behind needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Family Dollar, 701 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected March 3: No violations this inspection.
Jimmy O’s, 5658 N. West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected March 4: Three non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need temperature measuring devices; Shelves above prep table have debris holding plates; Shelves holding glasses have debris. To be corrected by today.
Monon Meat Packing, 402 N. Railroad St., Monon; Inspected March 4: No violations this inspection.
CVS Pharmacy #6535, 831 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected March 5: No violations this inspection.
Chalmers Petroleum, 5774 St. Rd. 43, Chalmers; Inspected March 9: One non-critical violation: Pre-made sandwiches must have all ingredients listed on label. To be corrected by today.
Top Notch, 113 Third St., Brookston; Inspected March 10: Four non-critical violations: No covered waste receptacle in women’s restroom; Shelf under grill needs to be cleaned; Shelf under grill needs to be covered as to make it easily cleanable; All refrigeration units need to have temperature measuring devices that are visible. To be corrected by today.
Oaklawn Elementary, 402 S. South St., Monticello; Inspected March 30: No violations this inspection.
Brookston Pizza King, 117 W. Third St., Brookston; Inspected March 10: Four non-critical violations: Rear entrance door has air gap – needs to be covered; ice scoop lying directly on ice in ice machine in prep area; no visible thermometer in Criterion Reach-in freezer; No sanitizing containers available to store wiping towels between use. To be corrected by today.
Eastlawn Elementary, 475 – 1300 E., Burnettsville; Inspected March 11: No violations this inspection.
Taco Bell, 1009 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected March 11: Two non-critical violations: Nozzles on drink machine in front location are very sticky; Debris, under benches in guest area, needs to be cleaned on a daily basis. To be corrected by today.
Meadowlawn Elementary, 715 W. Ohio St., Monticello; Inspected March 11: No violations this inspection.
Twin Lakes High School, 300 S. Third St., Monticello; Inspected March 12: No violations this inspection.
Roosevelt Middle School, 721 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected March 12: No violations this inspection.
Angler’s, 1828 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected March 13: No violations this inspection.