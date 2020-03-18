February 2020
Good To Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 3: One critical violation and three non-critical violations: Miracle Whip being held on counter, is not being properly stored for use. To be corrected by today. Interior white panel of ice machine has build-up; Pre-made sandwiches being held in Coca-Cola cooler in main area, must have name of store, address and all ingredients on label; Mop being stored in mop bucket water. To be corrected by today.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 4: No violations this inspection.
J & J Roadhouse, Indiana 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Feb. 4: One non-critical violation: Light fixture above prep area needs to be cleaned.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 5: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 5: No violations this inspection.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 5: One critical violation and four non-critical violations: Spray bottle not marked with contents being stored on prep table with food items. To be corrected by today. Bottom shelf, holding cleaning products, cover needs replaced; Mop sink area needs cleaned and painted; Amana Reach-In freezer needs cleaned and defrosted; Several items in Reach-In Continental Cooler needs to have labels and dates for use. To be corrected by 30 days. Note: will return in two months for follow-up.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 6: No violations this inspection.
SuperTest #1, 301 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 6: Two non-critical violations: HT holding container with breakfast sandwiches has no visible thermometers. Corrected. Mop being held to dry over three-bay sink. To be corrected by today.
R & M Brookston, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Feb. 7: Five non-critical violations and two repeat violations: Several items in Displaymor reach-in are not properly labeled with name of store, address and ingredients; No temperature measuring device in Displaymor reach-in; Both cases (freezers) at end of aisle holding frozen meat and poultry need to have temperature measuring devices; Rear service door has large air gap. Needs to be repaired; All items in walk-in freezer must be six inches off floor. All to be corrected by today.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 7: No violations this inspection.
USA, 401 N. Third St., Reynolds; Inspected Feb. 11: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 10: One non-critical repeat violation: Several aisle ways are cluttered with items not being stored on shelves. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 12: Two non–critical violations: Blue baskets used for dishwashers must be stored at least six inches off floor; Items in walk-in cooler, tarter sauce, etc., must be dated for use. To be corrected by today.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 8: Five non-critical violations: No certified food handler onsite; All unused equipment must be removed from prep area; All foods hat have been removed from the original containers must be dated for use; All refrigeration units must have visible thermometers. To be corrected by three months. Containers in prep table for pizza must be changed twice daily. To be corrected by today.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 21: One critical violation and five non-critical violations: Small freezer in prep area, storing frozen items for Noble Roman, is not large enough for items being stored. To be corrected by today. Prep area, rear of store, still has unused equipment being stored; Walk-in freezer has not been repaired at this point; No certified food handler onsite; Small storage area needs to be cleaned and organized for proper use. To be corrected by three months (March). Mop bucket sitting in aisle way between Noble Romans and Boco Mart. To be corrected by today.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 22: Contacted Kathy Weeks on Jan. 22, 2020, to confirm operations were to cease on this date according to IAC 7-20 Section 429-a) 7 and 8. Was notified of a complaint on food prep and workers not using gloves on ready to eat foods as well as the Noble Romans section was very unsanitary at the time they picked their order up. Also noncompliance on obtaining new permit for Noble Romans as well as unsanitary conditions of the store and no one on site that has knowledge of food preparations.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 18: Four non-critical violations: Avanti reach-in on front counter needs cleaned; All equipment needs to be wiped down with clean water and towels – feels greasy; All refrigeration units need to have visible temperature measuring devices; Amana microwave in prep area needs cleaned. To be corrected by today. Note: White County Extension Office, Reynolds, Ind., Contact Denise Schroeder.
R & M, 710 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 19: Three non-critical violations: Deli case in meat department area doors need to be replaced; Hand sink, in meat cutting area, door is broken – unit needs to be fixed or replaced; Ceiling tile in side storeroom are missing. To be corrected by 30 days.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 19: No violations this inspection.
G.J. Gill Inc., 105 W. Second St., Reynolds; Inspected Feb. 20: Two critical violations and one non-critical violation: No certified food handler onsite. To be corrected by three months. Expired milk date Feb. 12, 2020, stored in cooler to be sold. To be corrected immediately. Cloth towels being used to store and wipe dishes. To be corrected by today.
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 24: One non-critical violation: Rear entrance door has air gap at bottom. To be corrected by three months.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 25: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s Pizza, 517 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Feb. 26: No violations this inspection.
Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Feb. 26: Two non-critical violations: Reach-in freezer and chest freezer in prep area still need thermometers; Storeroom could use more organization. To be corrected by today. All violations, with exception of the above two from previous inspections, have been corrected. Re-issued permit.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 S. Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 27: Two non-critical violations: No visible temperature measuring device in pizza prep table; No paper towels at hand sink in bar area. To be corrected by today.