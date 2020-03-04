Feb. 14
Christian A. Culver, 19, of the 500 block of South Main Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:28 p.m. for alleged dealing marijuana, dealing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thomas J. Rozicha, 44, of the 500 block of South Main Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 17
Fallon McQuern, 36, of the 400 block of Goose Creek Way in West Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9 a.m. for alleged criminal trespass and criminal recklessness.
Feb. 19
Jose J. Garcia, 20, of the 200 block of Arch Street in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 4:53 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed and possession of false government identification.
Feb. 22
Marqueta Furdge, 29, of the 7900 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago, Ill., was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 4:33 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Feb. 27
Devoed Laws III, 44, of the 100 block of Sunset Lane in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 2:23 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/endangerment and unlawful bodily alcohol content.
Rebecca Adcock, 39, of the 100 block of South Graham Street in Wheatfield, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:37 p.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Steven Adcock, 42, of the 100 block of South Graham Street in Wheatfield, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:39 p.m. for alleged domestic battery and battery.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.