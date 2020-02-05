Jan. 24
Thomas Filbert, 55, of the 600 block of West Montgomery Street in Francesville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:53 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/refusal.
James Carter, 21, of the 300 block of North Bluff Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:46 p.m. for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.
Mark Savage, 33, of the 8300 block of North 1000 East in Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:54 p.m. for alleged use of false information to obtain a firearm.
Dustin Mullins, 26, of the 500 block of Lakeland Avenue in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:21 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Jan. 25
David Weist, 58, of the 1200 block of Harrison Street in Walkerton, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 1:48 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Austin Everett, 29, of the 10000 block of North 1000 West in Monticello, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 6:30 a.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Steven Foushi, 25, of the 500 block of North Park Street in Reynolds, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:19 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of synthetic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 26
Gabriel Landaverde, 24, of the 100 block of Harrison Street in Brook, was arrested by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at 9:15 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed/reckless driving.
Erica Castu, 36, of the 600 block of North Main Street in Remington, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:35 p.m. for alleged methamphetamine, marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Shaun F. Castaneda, 36, homeless, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:45 p.m. for alleged invasion of privacy.
Jan. 27
Scott Rose, 32, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 4:50 p.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Jan. 29
Tyiesha T. Creamer, 24, of the 300 block of West 101st Street in Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 2:55 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated controlled substance, operating while intoxicated endangerment, and possession of marijuana.
Deonlashawn Simmons, 34, of the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue in Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 7:37 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jan. 30
Grady Bolen, 25, of the 200 block of Condo Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:52 p.m. for alleged possession of a syringe and operating while intoxicated controlled substance.
Jan. 31
Tala Baxter, 20, of the 6400 block of Andrews Court in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:27 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.