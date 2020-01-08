Dec. 27
Antonio Lawrence, 41, of the 5000 block of Indiana Beach Road in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:36 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended/prior.
Dec. 28
Britany Sieb, 35, of the 12200 block of Alexander Street in Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 12:09 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated with under 18 years of age passenger, operating while intoxicated – endangerment, operating while intoxicated above .15, operating while intoxicated above .08.
Dane Mitchell, 48, of the 7100 block of East Washburn Drive in Buffalo, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:41 p.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Dec. 30
Tyler Wireman, 22, of the 200 block of North Brooks Street in Francesville, was arrested by the Wolcott Town Police at 7:15 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, unlawful blood alcohol concentration, resisting, failure to stop after an accident.
Dec. 31
Angelina N. Borgia, 31, of the 2100 block of North 1600 West in Medaryville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/refusal.
Jan. 2
Lily Adney, 19, of the 700 block of North 200 East in Valparaiso, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 2:39 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, counterfeit drivers license and underage consumption.
Brittany Devault, 29, of the 200 block of North Race Street in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:27 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Cassandra Robertson, 37, of the 900 block of South Brackney Street in Brookston was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:19 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.