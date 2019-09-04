Aug. 25
Jose Serrano, 36, of the 500 block of Viking Lane in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:12 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Brett Hatfield, 25, of the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 26
Daniel Nevitt, 32, of the 400 block of West Marion Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 6 p.m. for alleged criminal trespassing.
Aug. 27
Joshua Anderson, 29, of the 10700 block of North 650 East in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:06 a.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Reann Anderson, 23, of the 10700 block of North 650 East in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:05 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Jack Engles III, 31, of the 500 block of Easy Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:16 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of a syringe.
Justin Budimir, 33, of the 500 block of Erickson Court in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:01 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Derek Foster, 31, of the 300 block of North Arch Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 9:01 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Aug. 28
Joel Wilson, 29, of the 100 block of North George Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
Aug. 29
Abelino Herrera-Meija, 39, of the 200 block of West Fifth Street in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:52 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Aug. 30
Steven Whitaker, 28, of the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 1:19 a.m. for alleged possession of a synthetic drug.
===
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.